Steven Spielberg Won't Lead Indiana Jones 5

After years of development with your top manager, Steven Spielberg has decided not to lead ‘Indiana Jones 5’.

According to a Variety exclusive, it was the filmmaker who finally decided to depart from the project as director for “transmit Indy's whip to a new generation that brings its perspective to history"

The media also points out that different sources point to James Mangold as the director who will inherit this new adventure of Indiana Jones, always with Spielberg as the producer involved.

Mangold, authentic director by trade, has an interesting and heterogeneous filmography. ‘Copland’(1997),‘Interrupted innocence' (1999), 'Identity’(2003),‘On the tightrope’(2005) or the recent‘Le Mans '66’(2019) are part of their successes. As for franchises, it was not released too well with ‘Wolverine immortal’(2013), but we were able to forgive all his sins when, already in charge of the saga, he gave us the great‘Logan’(2017).

Until now, Spielberg had always remained at the head of the brand Indy. Character creator with George Lucas, directed the absolutely unmatched original trilogy, ‘In search of the lost ark' (nineteen eighty one), 'Indiana Jones and the Cursed Temple’(1984) e‘Indiana Jones and the last crusade’(1989), as well as the return of the archaeologist in the least celebrated‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’(2008).

This fifth installment, which has already postponed its premiere from summer 2019 to summer 2020, to finally point to a not entirely safe July 2021, will feature a script of Jonathan Kasdan amending an initial script of David Koepp and with Harrison Ford As the charismatic protagonist.