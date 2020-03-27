Steven Spielberg Wants Vin Diesel to Be Director

Share it:

Vin Diesel It is tremendous, you have to admit it. The guy with the most franchises to his credit, with ‘Fast & Furious 9’(Justin Lin, 2021) pending release,‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’(James Gunn, 2022) in the near future and with sequels to‘The last witch hunter’(Breck Eisner, 2015),‘Riddick’(David Twohy, 2013) and‘xXx: Reactivated’(D.J. Caruso, 2017) going in and out of offices (now via email) as we speak, began his career in a very different way.

Officially, the first time we could see the interpreter was as a figuration in ‘Awakenings’(Penny Marshall, 1990). In love with the industry, his next step was to take over the entire process and, in 1995, he directed, wrote and starred ‘Multi-Facial’A short film about how his multi-ethnic appearance created him according to what audition problems.

This work came into the hands of Steven spielberg who, captivated by its charms, found a hole for Diesel with a small role in ‘Save Private Ryan’(1998).

"Speaking of Steven Spielberg, I saw him recently and he said, 'When I wrote the role for you in' Save Private Ryan, 'I was obviously hiring the actor, but I was also secretly cheering on the director in you and you haven't directed enough. That is a crime for the cinema and you have to go back to the directing chair. ’Diesel comments in an interview published in The National. "I haven't run enough"

The only feature film directed by the actor was ‘Strays’, 1997 title released in Sundance without much repercussion (at least positive).

"It's so funny because, as filmmakers, we were both students at Sundance, and he ended up making 'The Lion King', 'Iron Man' and all these great movies"He comments on Jon Favreau, which at that time presented ‘Swingers', from Doug Liman and he was already after the idea of ​​going over to management.

Perhaps, luckily for everyone (especially for Spielberg, who is the man who cannot fall asleep), we are close to the miracle happening. Diesel has spent years guessing a great trilogy about Hannibal, the Carthaginian general, and has not lost the opportunity to raise the issue:

"I have not done it yet. As grateful as he is for my achievements, there are times when I say, 'God, you promised the universe, very specifically, the Hannibal Barca trilogy, and you have not fulfilled" Don't be so hard on yourself Diesel, we are not going to be. Never.