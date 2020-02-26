         Steven Spielberg leaves the direction of 'Indiana Jones 5': James Mangold could be his substitute

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What a bombshell just released Variety: Steven Spielberg has decided to leave the address of 'Indiana Jones 5' when there are only a couple of months left before the start of filming. It seems that in Disney they already smelled it, because it has also been revealed that James Mangold is in negotiations to replace Spielberg.

The decision has been made by Spielberg himself, who has preferred to assign the witness to another director to update the Indiana Jones universe for a new generation of spectators. The funny thing is that whoever is still on board is Harrison Ford, so it is worth not discarding the possibility that in your case you end up giving the whip to another actor.

A new postponement?

Despite the probable arrival of Mangold, most likely the premiere of 'Indiana Jones 5' will be postponed once again. Initially its premiere was announced for July 2019, then it went to the same month of 2020 and for now its arrival in theaters is still set for July 2021.

Spielberg will remain on board as a producer and it remains to be seen if there are more changes. The last screenwriter associated with the project was Jonathan Kasdan, but the change of director sure that derives in other alterations.

In Mangold's favor it is worth noting that at the time took a dead franchise like Wolverine's and revitalized it to the point of closing it with 'Logan', one of the best superhero movies of all time. In the case of Indiana Jones, the question remains because so far they have all been in charge of Spielberg, but let's trust the person in charge of the wonderful 'Le Mans 66'.