Entertainment

         Steven Spielberg leaves the direction of 'Indiana Jones 5': James Mangold could be his substitute

February 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

What a bombshell just released Variety: Steven Spielberg has decided to leave the address of 'Indiana Jones 5' when there are only a couple of months left before the start of filming. It seems that in Disney they already smelled it, because it has also been revealed that James Mangold is in negotiations to replace Spielberg.

The decision has been made by Spielberg himself, who has preferred to assign the witness to another director to update the Indiana Jones universe for a new generation of spectators. The funny thing is that whoever is still on board is Harrison Ford, so it is worth not discarding the possibility that in your case you end up giving the whip to another actor.

A new postponement?

Despite the probable arrival of Mangold, most likely the premiere of 'Indiana Jones 5' will be postponed once again. Initially its premiere was announced for July 2019, then it went to the same month of 2020 and for now its arrival in theaters is still set for July 2021.

READ:  Rosalía, Dua Lipa and Lizzo leave together after the Grammys and the brown mess


The 21 best adventure movies ever

Spielberg will remain on board as a producer and it remains to be seen if there are more changes. The last screenwriter associated with the project was Jonathan Kasdan, but the change of director sure that derives in other alterations.

Indy

In Mangold's favor it is worth noting that at the time took a dead franchise like Wolverine's and revitalized it to the point of closing it with 'Logan', one of the best superhero movies of all time. In the case of Indiana Jones, the question remains because so far they have all been in charge of Spielberg, but let's trust the person in charge of the wonderful 'Le Mans 66'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.