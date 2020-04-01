Steven Spielberg launches an online video club

Share it:

Have you already seen everything that Netflix or HBO offer us in these days of isolation? Well, don't worry, because Steven Spielberg and the American Film Institute are here to help us. They have just launched a new film club to support all of us in isolation and practicing social distancing. The famous filmmaker and the organization have created the AFI Movie Club, which will announce a film classic every day so that movie lovers around the world can enjoy it online.

To break the ice, the first film that we can enjoy with this initiative is a selection by Steven Spielberg himself, who has chosen 'The Wizard of Oz'. Described by AFI as "a daily virtual meeting to take advantage of our collective love for cinema in the name of optimism in this moment of global uncertainty", The AFI Movie Club does not require any subscription, payment, or the like. It is simply an attempt to cheer on the biggest fans of classic cinema, so that they can come together around a shared interest alongside special guests, including Steven Spielberg, who said the following: "I have the honor to present the first film that would encourage the world to see, 'The Wizard of Oz'. Even if you think you have seen it, please think again because, right now, at this point in our history, what better message that "there is nothing like home"? ".

AFI will select an iconic film every day, announcing the rest of the special guests through other mini videos like the one we see up here from Spielberg. Those who want to join can do so through this link.