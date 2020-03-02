Steven Maeda showed the production site of ONE PIECE live action?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Several months have passed since the announcement of the ONE PIECE live action by Netflix, but so far the news has been fairly fugitive. Few comments from Eiichiro Oda, someone from executive producer and screenwriter Steven Maeda, and then almost nothing. While ONE PIECE fans launch the totoactors, Maeda posts a mysterious photo.

The producer Steven Maeda posted a photo on his Twitter account, which then bounced on the various networks of the network. Among those who report the photo there is also Rai, whose tweet is present at the bottom of the news and with the image in question. As Maeda specified, this is the place of production of ONE PIECE live action which, considering the material present, is under construction. Many of the scenes will undoubtedly be filmed indoors and then worked in post production with various effects.

The ONE PIECE live action does not yet have a precise release date and, as pointed out by Eiichiro Oda, the work will take time. At the moment we do not even know the cast of characters present or all the staff who will work on the project. The TV series license plate Netflix however, he will focus on the first narrative arc of the manga, that of the East Blue. Oda will oversee and assure fans of the extent and fidelity of the adaptation.