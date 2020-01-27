Steve Carell gets a politician in the trailer for his new movie

Share it:

Gary Zimmer (Steve Carell) is a political strategist who, to position the Democratic party and win the votes of the inhabitants of rural areas, helps a former Wisconsin military in his career as mayor. When Republicans realize the strategy, they embark on their own turning the United States into a true chess board.

Jon Stewart, one of the last presenters of Daily The Daily Show ’at Comedy Central and who directed in 2014‘ Rosewater ’, gets back behind the scenes with 'Irresistible', his new comedy of which we already have the trailer in original version. In addition to directing, Carell also signs the script.

With a cast they complete Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso, the movie will be released in the United States on May 29 from Focus Features. Especially complicated dates that will also land on the American billboard ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (June 5), ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (May 22), or ‘SpongeBob: A hero to the rescue’ (June).