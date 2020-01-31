Sterling K. Brown gives us the keys to ‘A moment in time: Waves’

Share it:

TO Sterling K. Brown (St. Louis, Missouri, 1976) They have seen it and do not know very well where. Maybe they will hunt him in one of his many roles in TV series, from his Emergencies to the first season of American Crime Story, the last of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel or the one that has made him a star, the drama This Is Us with which Emmy collects and, in 2018, made history by becoming the first African-American performer to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Or perhaps it is in his increasingly numerous appearances on the big screen: Black panther (R. Coogler, 2018) Of course, but also Predator (S. Black, 2018), the original version of Frozen II (C. Buck, J. Lee, 2019) or A moment in time: Waves, an indie drama written and directed by Trey Edward Shults in which he embodies the father – uncompromising, hard, every facade – of a teenager who throws his life overboard.

He says that in each of his papers there is something of his own.

Yes, but my character here, Ronald, is not my father. Nor I. But I know parents like him. Several members of my family were in the army and raised their families from love, but hard. Something that happens a lot among black families to overcome the feeling of seeing their children uninhabited. That's why they ask for more. A speech similar to the one posed by the film. But as a father, what I work hard for is that my children know that they can talk to me about whatever they want.

How much does fame interfere in these good purposes?

My eight year old son has taught me the importance of being present. It is common for people to come to ask me for a selfie, but I have learned that if I am with my family I should thank the love of the fans … but tell them no because that moment I owe it to mine.

What does it take to make you lose patience?

A lot. I have a lot of temper, I'm not one of those who get angry. I learned years ago to regulate my breathing and I meditate at least 20 minutes a day. Before responding, one must breathe three times.

A moment in time: Waves It is a choral work that, seen its cache, can be said to be small. What attracted you to him?

The script is excellent. So much that I did the impossible to combine it with the series. I rolled Saturdays and Sundays, flying at night to Florida like this every weekend for three or four weeks. And I wanted to be on top of the role played by Kelvin (Harrison Jr.), a brilliant young man whom I didn't want to see feeding racial stereotypes on the screen. Why shouldn't he do it?

How do you get a career as varied as yours?

People know me for stories as different as Black panther or This Is Us, movies that fill theaters and others like this, that do not necessarily sound like blockbusters, but that are full of interesting characters and situations. I like this diversity of themes and formats and my hope is that my presence fuels the curiosity of the public.

Who owes his career, to movies or television?

To Dan Fogelman (the creator of This Is Us), because nobody told him what he had to do and bet on me. And nobody tells him what he has to do to Ryan Murphy, and he told me about American Crime Story. Or Ryan Coogler, who offered to be part of the Marvel family.

Despite their awards, criticism continues towards an industry that is too white. Have you noticed any changes?

Things are changing. Years ago, a film like Moonlight (B. Jenkins, 2016) would not have won the Oscar. But I refuse to say that we live a good time. This does not have to be a moment. It must be the norm. Black panther He showed that there is an industry in equality and that Wakanda is not a utopia, but must be part of our reality and our responsibility