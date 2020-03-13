Stereo Picnic and Jamming Festivals, new victims of COVID-19 in Colombia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bogotá.- The Estéreo Picnic music festivals, led by Guns N 'Roses and The Chemical Brothers, and Jamming, led by Damian Marley and KY-Mani Marley, are the two new victims of COVID-19 in Colombia, as they were postponed after that the Government declared a "health emergency".

"In the case of Estéreo Picnic, which gathers more than 100,000 people in particular, and the Jamming Festival in Girardot, which gathers around 45,000 attendees, the two have been postponed," Nicolás García, Governor of Cundinamarca, said at a press conference. , department in which both events were to take place.

This occurs after Colombian President Iván Duque declared a "health emergency" until May 30 in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and announced that all public events in which there are more than 500 people will be canceled.

"These events should be avoided with the assistance of the local health authorities, the respective secretariats, as of today (…). All events of more than 500 people are canceled," said Duque.

The Estéreo Picnic – in which The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan and Cage the Elephant, among other groups, were going to be presented – was going to be held on April 3, 4 and 5 at a golf course in the municipality of Sopó , close to Bogotá.

In a statement published yesterday after the Bogota City Hall declared a yellow alert for the coronavirus and decreed measures such as the postponement of massive events, Sueño Estéreo, organizer of the Estéreo Picnic, said that they will work "hard to propose satisfactory options" on their events in the capital.

"We are analyzing the situation with artists, locations, ticket holders and all the parties involved, so that in the shortest possible time we can report on the measures to be taken with respect to each of our events in the city of Bogotá," said the company. .

For their part, the organizers of the Jamming -programmed in the town of Ricaurte, near Bogotá, for the next 21 and 22 March, and in which other artists such as Aterciopelados and Los Toreros Muertos were going to participate- they declared that they abide by "the sanitary emergency measure" and the festival will be rescheduled for November 14 and 15.

"At this time it is up to us to protect the lives of our assistants, collaborators, artists and the community in general. So we will follow the instructions received by the Government and we will support the country in these difficult times," they said in a statement.

Jamming family! This is our official statement

The expansion and details of this information will be disseminated over the next few days on our official channels: website https://t.co/1hU4vz943P and social networks. Thank you

Whatsapp line +57 3008854430 pic.twitter.com/3SNncalS3A – Jamming Festival (@FestivalJamming)

March 12, 2020





Other events that have already been canceled or postponed in the country are those that were going to take place these days at the Movistar Arena, the main coliseum of shows in the city, such as the concerts of Alejandro Sanz, Raphael and Juanes.

The XXXIII Bogotá International Book Fair (Filbo), which was to be held from April 21 to May 5 next, was also postponed.