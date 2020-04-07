Sterbik, world and European champion with Spain, retires

Share it:

The Hispano-Serbian goalkeeper Arpad Sterbik He announced his retirement Tuesday at age 40 after a successful track record, a decision he had made "before the pandemic," confirming that "the coronavirus only accelerated things" as the season stopped.

The Hungarian Veszprém keeper, who was planning to say goodbye on the slopes, has preferred not to do so after recent events. "I made the decision before the pandemic happened. The coronavirus only sped things up. Worst of all was the uncertainty, "Sterbik said in an interview published by the European Federation (EHF).

"We can't be sure when it's going to end and it's the second part of the season. Our work should already have started in earnest. But, everything we've been working on during the season, now has been suspended"added the 'Hispanos' goalkeeper, voted best player in the world in 2005.

Sterbik has been world champion (2013) and European champion (2018) with the Spanish team, among many other successes, he conquered the European Cup on three occasions, the Asobal League in five, four with the BM Ciudad Real, and one with Barça; in addition to the Asobal Cup, of which he has half a dozen titles. He also achieved the Copa del Rey with Atlético de Madrid in 2012.

"It takes a lot of effort to get back to to train. Especially at my age, "Sterbik admitted." I need at least a month or two of hard work, even to think about playing at the desired level. I'm like a diesel engine, I need time to get going, "added the legendary goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of the sport.

"My wife said to me recently," But you can still play. "I replied," Of course I can, but I do not want"Sterbik said." All my teammates are now coaches or club officials. Very few of us continue to play. I felt the time had come, "said the former Barça and Atlético.

Asked about the withdrawal, Sterbik said he has "no immediate plans." "I hope I have more now time for other things. Even without handball in my life, I have so many things to do. The day is very short. I enjoy wine and I have a small vineyard near Balaton. My father makes wine and I had some land, so I decided to try it. It is a lot of work, but I am starting. I look forward to making quality wine in the future, "he said.

THE STRENGTH OF THE 'HISPANIC'

Asked about his stellar performance at the European two years ago, Sterbik said he wanted "be there and help" if necessary. "We made some plans and I was not ready from the first moment, but we already had two excellent goalkeepers. I arrived in the semifinals, in time to help on penalties," he recalled.

"What we did in that tournament and my role is not something you can count on or plan for. It only happens once in a while. I'm glad that everything has gone the way I did and I could be part of it. The Spanish team is a very unique group of people. A different philosophy. It is the prevailing collective force, "he added.

"I don't know how it is in other national teams, but we have that strong cohesion, respect and understanding. We believe in ourselves and we maintain that environment, regardless of whether we are winning or losing, "said the Spanish-Serbian exporter.