 Steppenwolf in a new image of another scene removed from Justice League

Zack Snyder again illustrates us with a new image of "League of Justice" from one of those scenes removed from its assembly. In this plan we can see more material of the villain Steppenwolf in the S.T.A.R. Labs at that time when he goes through one of the Mother Boxes. The director publishes the question next to the image "What is the secret of the Grail?" Zack Snyder has made references to the Holy Grail in the past, but what it means to the Justice League remains a mystery. The number 214 also appears in the image, which refers to the duration of the Snyder Cut of "League of Justice".

The filmmaker has also responded to fan comments, and one of them has addressed the controversial issue of special effects. Specifically, a user states that he has “discussed with a lot of fans who say that your JL is not finished (cgi), is it?”, To which Snyder responded simply with a "Yes", in clear allusion that its assembly would be finished.

Finally, commenting on his support for the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) has pointed to the idea that he has been referred to as the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” could be renamed "Zack Snyder’s Justice League". It is a sweatshirt that has the logos of the heroes and the sleeves, and on the chest we have that Justice League logo, with “Zack Snyder’s” right above.