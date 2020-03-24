         Stephen Lang, villain of 'Avatar', says that shooting four sequels simultaneously is "somewhat confusing"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"I've given up trying to keep count. It gets a little confusing." That's how direct and forceful it has been Stephen Lang, interpreter who brought Colonel Miles Quaritch to life in James Cameron's 'Avatar', when asked on The National about how many script pages and hours of footage have already been shot from the billionaire's aftermath blockbuster from 2009.

Let's remember that Cameron launched the production phase of the four continuations of the original tape in unison in 2017. Last December, the director stated that the scenes motion capture from 'Avatar 2' Y 'Avatar 3' had already been fully completed, as well as the first half of the 'Avatar 4'. Regarding the fragments in real action, the first two sequels would be practically finished.

This marathon effort, which carries with it a considerable workload, It is a headache for all members of the technical and artistic team, including actors. For Lang, returning to the franchise has been, in addition to great satisfaction, a real interpretive and preparation challenge for his character.

"It's very satisfying to know that the character was valued enough and made a good enough impression [to bring him back]. That, to begin with, was a wonderful thing for me. My job is to defend the role I'm playing, and It is satisfying to have plenty of time to discover Quaritch, find out what excites him, talk about him, and hopefully exceed people's expectations of the character to create new ones.

Now I'm working with a much larger canvas than the first 'avatar', and it makes me join forces with James Cameron to examine the character in detail. That, to me, is tremendously satisfying and challenging … Quaritch has definitely evolved. We're making four more movies, so if it doesn't evolve, we'll have a problem. And it is not always a matter of evolution, it is about becoming something deeply entrenched. I'm still finding out. It is something that I will be discovering as we continue working, because we are not close to ending this process under any circumstances. "

If you keep the raccord Emotional between scenes of a single feature film can be something as demanding as complex, I can not imagine what it must be like to do the same thing shooting four sequels simultaneously. Be that as it may, vWe will be back to Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver and company on December 17, 2021, date in which Disney will release 'Avatar 2' in North American theaters.