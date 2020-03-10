         Stephen Lang, villain of 'Avatar', says that shooting four sequels simultaneously is "somewhat confusing"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"I've given up trying to keep track. The thing gets a bit confusing." So direct and blunt has been shown Stephen Lang, interpreter who gave life to Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's 'Avatar', when he has been asked in The National about how many script pages and hours of footage have already been shot of the billionaire's sequels blockbuster of 2009.

Remember that Cameron launched the production phase of the four continuations of the original tape in unison in 2017. Last December, the director stated that the scenes motion capture from 'Avatar 2' Y 'Avatar 3' had already been completed in full, as well as the first half of those of 'Avatar 4'. Regarding the fragments in real action, the first two sequels would be almost finished.

This marathon effort, which carries a considerable workload behind it, It is a headache for all members of the technical and artistic team, including the actors. For Lang, returning to the franchise has been, in addition to great satisfaction, a real interpretive challenge and preparation of his character.

"It is very satisfying to know that the character was valued enough and made a good enough impression [to bring it back]. That, for starters, was a wonderful thing for me. My job is to defend the role I am playing, and it is satisfying to have a lot of time to discover Quaritch, find out what excites him, talk about him and, hopefully, exceed the expectations that people have towards the character, to create new ones.

Now I am working with a much wider canvas than in the first 'avatar', and it makes me join forces with James Cameron to examine the character in detail. That, for me, is tremendously satisfying and challenging … Quaritch has definitely evolved. We are making four more films, so if it does not evolve, we will have a problem. And it's not always a matter of evolution, it's about becoming something deeply entrenched. I am still discovering it. It is something that I will be discovering as we continue working, because we are not close to ending this process under any circumstances. "

Yes keep the raccord Emotional between scenes of a single feature film can be something as demanding as it is complex, I can't even imagine what it should be like to do the same thing by shooting four sequels simultaneously. Be that as it may, vWe will be back to Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver and company on December 17, 2021, when Disney will premiere 'Avatar 2' in American theaters.