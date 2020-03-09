Stephen King's adaptation on HBO closes with a satisfactory ending, open to more supernatural cases

Share it:

The first season of ‘The Visitor’ (The Outsider), a set of ten episodes that adapt Stephen King's book of the same name in a closed way. And, although since its second episode, it has been more or less tense, the third act has been more shocking and brutal. The series has passed a process that moves between the bright and the pure tedium, with a saturation of dead minutes that don't always find a reward.

In the end, the development to slow fire, although four chapters could be removed perfectly, it ends up being worth it. Despite its delinquency and tendency to reiteration, this adaptation of HBO He has always maintained film quality parameters, a care for the script and a willingness to create a sober and elegant tonebut as a whole it has been a product something anemic and lacking adrenaline.

CHAPTER SPOILERS IN THE TEXT

An Explosive Ending

We can say that the best has been reserved for the final hour. ‘Must / Can’t’It’s exciting and bold that I deserved a story that has demanded patience. Ralph Anderson, Holly Gibney and its allies finally meet face to face with the entity known as The cuckoo`(or the coconut), starting with a great absolute massacre at the hands of Jack Hoskins (Marc Menchaca), who, being controlled by the Cuckoo fires at Ralph's team with a high-powered sniper rifle while drinking Jack Daniels to calm his nerves.

After the killing, in which many characters are not going to end well, – it is not convenient to get too fond of anyone – the bulk of the episode is the search for the coconut in Bear Cave, where he has made his home because it is the place where many of Claude's relatives died in a landslide in the 1940s and he he loves to feed on the misery of those whose identity is stealing. While Ralph and Holly have no idea if he can be killed or how and in the face to face with the monster, they will have to improvise.

The truth is that between the revelations and questions in the face to face with El Coco we don't know what it is. While in the novel we have information to know what it is a creature similar to that of ‘It’ – he also ends up in a cave, he also finds the tastiest and sweetest children – he really doesn't know where he came from. It is simply a dark force Who knows to feed on the meat of the little ones. That is the truth of the end, perhaps more frightening than if it were explained from top to bottom His mythology

Open finals, post-credit scenes and more seasons?

Ralph and Holly survive to the collapse of the cave and the coconut is shot by Claude, but Ralph sees his son again and turns to ensure the death of the entity. The appearance can be caused by the monster or be really a message from Derek to his father To believe in the supernatural. Ralph se face the creature in a true act of faith, deliberating what to do with the being, and deciding that the best is make its existence disappear, both physically and in the possibility that it exists in the collective imagination.

The end of 'The visitor’Gives meaning to the main theme of the series. How the rational deals with the acceptance of the irrational. Everything revolves around Ralph Anderson's arguments in his head, which we can guess in Ben Mendelsohn's expressions and his way of accept or deny evidence of the impossible. Now everyone presses the closure of Terry Maitland's case by lying and enclosing the possibility that no one but them creates the existence of the cuckoo. And after this, a post-credit scene leaves us an ambiguous coda It can serve as an opening of new chapters.

Holly show a scratch, what can it mean your infection or collapse, or a way of telling us that facing evil has consequences. When he explains to Ralph that she and the cuckoo are "outsiders"Plant even the doubt of what she really is. Finally, Ralph asks if there are more of them out there, she smiles and makes it clear that ‘The visitor' may not be the only supernatural threat and we may have the opportunity to see more cases with them teaming up in a more than possible second season. If they don't dilute the frames so much, welcome be.