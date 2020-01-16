Stephen King, Twitter and his opinion on Oscar diversity

Share it:

Stephen King is an author more than respected by fans of the genre thanks to classic works such as 'IT' or 'The Shining', but even people like him can bundle it sometimes, especially if we add twitter in the equation. Remember that the Oscar 2020 nominees have just come to light, and the Academy has been criticized by the lack of diversity and representation Among their nominees. Well, it seems that King doesn't think exactly the same, and has not hesitated to share his thoughts on this on the social network.

"I, the problem of diversity, as it applies to actors and directors, I don't see it … I would never consider diversity in terms of art, only quality. It seems to me that doing the opposite would be wrong.".

And of course, these statements have not sat quite well on Twitter, where many said they respect King, one of the most prolific authors of his time, but that they think their statements are totally out of place. In a later tweet, King tried to clarify the issue, explaining that he feels the problem is reduced to lack of representation.

"The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is to make sure everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of gender, color or orientation. Right now, these people are misrepresented and not just in the arts.".

Speaking a little more about this in another tweet about the Academy Awards, the author said: "You cannot win prizes if you are excluded from the game". While this is only the opinion of Stephen King, it is true that there are examples like Greta Gerwig's that have been quite controversial. Remember that the young woman directed 'Little Women', which got nominations for Best Film and Adapted Screenplay, so it seems that her work as a director was perfectly worthy of a nomination, don't you think?