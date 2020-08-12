Stephen King, that's why the writer bought the van that was about to kill him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From Christine – The Infernal Machine to Buick 8, passing through Thrill (Maximum Overdrive), killing machines have always been part of Stephen King's imagery, which is perhaps why the writer once decided to buy the vehicle that nearly killed him.

On June 19, 1999, King was hit by a mini-van during one of his usual walks near his home in Maine: the driver, Bryan Smith, explained that he had gone astray because he was distracted by one of his dogs. As a result, King spent three weeks in the hospital and had to undergo 5 operations.

The interesting thing, as mentioned, is that later the writer decided to buy the van from Smith. "I'll take a club and tear it to pieces" had revealed to a local newspaper in Bridgton, Maine (via Screen Rant). According to some reports, King bought Smith's vehicle – a 1985 Dodge Caravan costing $ 1500 – also to prevent fans from turning it into a souvenir.

King's interest in killer vehicles did not pass even after the accident, on the contrary: in 2002 the author released Buick 8, her second novel focusing on a supernatural machine after after Christine.

For more information, we refer you to the films and TV series based on Stephen King coming in the coming years. Meanwhile, here you can also find details on King's new novel.