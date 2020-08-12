Entertainment

Stephen King, that's why the writer bought the van that was about to kill him

August 12, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

From Christine – The Infernal Machine to Buick 8, passing through Thrill (Maximum Overdrive), killing machines have always been part of Stephen King's imagery, which is perhaps why the writer once decided to buy the vehicle that nearly killed him.

On June 19, 1999, King was hit by a mini-van during one of his usual walks near his home in Maine: the driver, Bryan Smith, explained that he had gone astray because he was distracted by one of his dogs. As a result, King spent three weeks in the hospital and had to undergo 5 operations.

The interesting thing, as mentioned, is that later the writer decided to buy the van from Smith. "I'll take a club and tear it to pieces" had revealed to a local newspaper in Bridgton, Maine (via Screen Rant). According to some reports, King bought Smith's vehicle – a 1985 Dodge Caravan costing $ 1500 – also to prevent fans from turning it into a souvenir.

READ:  Anna and the King, how much truth is there in Anna Leonowens' story?

King's interest in killer vehicles did not pass even after the accident, on the contrary: in 2002 the author released Buick 8, her second novel focusing on a supernatural machine after after Christine.

For more information, we refer you to the films and TV series based on Stephen King coming in the coming years. Meanwhile, here you can also find details on King's new novel.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.