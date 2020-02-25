Stephen King says the end of 'The Visitor' is brutal

Share it:

If there is a series that has us hooked to the screens every Monday this 2020 that is 'The Visitor'. The new adaptation of a novel by Stephen King HBO has everything we want in our weekly dose of mystery, and if we add that the protagonists are Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo We don't need more. Just two episodes to end the season, now it was King himself who has climbed our hype several levels commenting that these will leave us speechless.

"Have you been watching 'The Visitor'? You better hold on tight, because the last three episodes will leave you speechless."

In 'The Visitor' we meet the detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), an unorthodox investigator, who join forces to investigate the brutal murder of Frankie Peterson, an 11-year-old boy, occurred in a peaceful town. Although at first everything seems to have an explanation within the plausible, soon they will realize that a supernatural force seems to have a lot to do with the disappearance of the boy.

The series currently has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Critics Consensus that says about this that,"Although the slow pace of 'The Visitor' is not always satisfactory, his excellent performances, especially that of the outstanding Cynthia Erivo, make it worth seeing this mystery". The first five episodes of the show have been increasing their audience every week, arriving at HBO Spain every Monday, where we will just see the series in two weeks.