Entertainment

Stephen King says the end of 'The Visitor' is brutal

February 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If there is a series that has us hooked to the screens every Monday this 2020 that is 'The Visitor'. The new adaptation of a novel by Stephen King HBO has everything we want in our weekly dose of mystery, and if we add that the protagonists are Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo We don't need more. Just two episodes to end the season, now it was King himself who has climbed our hype several levels commenting that these will leave us speechless.

"Have you been watching 'The Visitor'? You better hold on tight, because the last three episodes will leave you speechless."

In 'The Visitor' we meet the detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), an unorthodox investigator, who join forces to investigate the brutal murder of Frankie Peterson, an 11-year-old boy, occurred in a peaceful town. Although at first everything seems to have an explanation within the plausible, soon they will realize that a supernatural force seems to have a lot to do with the disappearance of the boy.

The series currently has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Critics Consensus that says about this that,"Although the slow pace of 'The Visitor' is not always satisfactory, his excellent performances, especially that of the outstanding Cynthia Erivo, make it worth seeing this mystery". The first five episodes of the show have been increasing their audience every week, arriving at HBO Spain every Monday, where we will just see the series in two weeks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.