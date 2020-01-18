Entertainment

Stephen King produces 'Sleeping Beauty' for AMC

January 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
It is rare the day we do not know of any new adaptation of a Stephen King novel, whether for television or for movies, but what we do not usually see is Stephen King himself producing some of them. 'Sleeping Beauty' It must be special for the terror master because, according to Bloody Disgusting, he and his son, Owen King, will produce the serial adaptation of his novel for AMC.

The company itself revealed that the program has been given a green light during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association. Together with King, Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta will also act as producers for Sugar23.

"I am tremendously excited to see that the 'Sleeping Beauties' will come alive in a format that will allow the story to be told as it should be, with all its mystery and drama"commented Stephen King, who collaborated with his son to offer us the riskiest story of how many have told so far: what would happen if women left this world?

In a future so real and close that it could be today, when women fall asleep, a kind of cocoon sprouts from their body that isolates them from the outside. If they wake them up, annoy them or touch the cocoon that surrounds them, they react with extreme violence. And during the dream they escape to another world. Men, meanwhile, are abandoned to their primary instincts. The mysterious Evie, however, is immune to this blessing or punishment of sleep disorder. Is it a medical anomaly to study? Or is it a demon to be liquidated?

