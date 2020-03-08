Stephen King mocks the hysteria caused by the coronavirus with an IT viral meme

Share it:

The social alarm that created the coronavirus It has reached every corner of the world. Known as COVID-19 began to spread last December in Wuhan, China and has finally reached the rest of the countries worrying millions of people of risk age. However, every crisis that humanity lives is followed by a large catalog of memes They want to take the matter off.

This has been the case of one of the most famous and admired horror novel writers in the world, Stephen King, who has posted on his personal Twitter account a meme of the famous clown Pennywise, protagonist of IT.

The image refers to a key moment in history, when the killer clown attracts Georgie Denbrough to the sewer. On this occasion, the phrase has been changed to a "I have hand sanitizer here", referring to the shortage of hand sanitizers that we are experiencing following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The meme has managed to go viral quickly thanks to the fame of the author and his work.

However, the coronavirus has managed to worry a multitude of event organizers who want to prevent any possible risk of contagion of their assistants. Last month we saw how he forced to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 of Barcelona, ​​followed by SXSW It was going to be held in Austin next April. However, other events of great caliber such as E3 continue their celebration despite the health crisis.

Remember that coronavirus can cause flu-like symptoms or, in the worst case, cause a pneumonia that can have fatal consequences in the population at risk, such as the elderly or people of a delicate state of health.