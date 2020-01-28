Stephen King keeps talking about diversity at the Oscars 2020

Share it:

Stephen King messed it up a bit the other day when he made some statements about diversity within the Oscars 2020. Now, the Master of Terror has wanted to delve a little deeper into the subject, without fear of being criticized again on social networks as he happened the other time, becoming qualified by the director Ana DuVernay as "late and ignorant".





Despite so much controversy, King still does not believe diversity is necessary when assessing the quality of art. In a new opinion article for the Washington Post, King continued explaining why he feels this way, stating that "Those who judge creative excellence should be blind in matters of race, gender or sexual orientation", although he thinks it is not so today. King continued to break down Academy voters by race, gender and age, noting that, although things seem to have improved a bit, they are quite slow, since mostly they are all older white men.

"I think that, just as in justice, the judgments of creative excellence should be blind. But that would be in a perfect world, in which the game is not manipulated in favor of whites. Creative excellence must come from any color, creed, gender and sexual orientation, and it will be richer, bold and exciting to greater diversity, but it will always be defined as being excellent. Judging someone's work by any other standard is insulting. "

As for him, King admits to being "white, rich man", but He has not hesitated to detail the moments in which he has defended women and diversity in his stories. Carrie's story is an example, as well as the choice of black actor Idris Elba to star in 'The Dark Tower', stating that he didn't care "What was the color of the character's skin as long as he could shoot fast and in a straight line".