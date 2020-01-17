Stephen King is criticized for comments on diversity

Share it:

NY.- Stephen King was criticized for saying that he only cares about "quality" and not "diversity" in terms of awards.

"I would never consider diversity in art matters, just quality," King tweeted this week. "It seems to me that doing it differently would be wrong."

The popular author's comments came shortly after the announcement of this year's Academy Award nominees, which was widely criticized for choosing only men in the management category and an almost completely white group of actors and actresses. King wrote that he had only been allowed to nominate nominees for the categories of best film, best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay, and that for him "the issue of diversity, as applied to individual actors and directors, did not happen."

King, who has multiple books adapted to movies, did not say who he nominated. A spokeswoman for Scribner, King's publisher, said Wednesday that the author is not expected to comment further.

King's fans, who is openly liberal, felt disappointed by his comments. Author Roxane Gay tweeted: "As a fan it is painful to read this."

"It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous," Gay wrote. "They are not separate things, quality is in everything, but most industries only believe in the quality of a demographic."

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted: "When you wake up you meditate, you stretch, you look for your phone to know how the world is and you see a tweet from someone you admire being so retrograde and ignorant you want to go back to bed."

At a meeting of television critics on Wednesday, Cynthia Erivo, the only Oscar-nominated color nominee this year, was asked about King's comments while promoting a series based on the book "The Outsider" ) of the author.

The British actress, who is black, is nominated for her portrait of Harriet Tubman in the movie "Harriet" and for the original song of the movie "Stand Up."

"I would like to think that I am part of the world of diversity," Erivo said Wednesday. "I feel that this year we had a frenzy of beautiful pieces of people who are of a diverse nature, black women, women in general."

If he were in the position to close work for others Erivo said he would make sure it was in an inclusive way.

"But it also depends on the people, who are used to doing things in a certain way, changing their ideas," said the actress. "Change the way they think, change the way they choose things, in which they (hire) their producers, their directors and writers, and make sure that this reflects the world we live in."