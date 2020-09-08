Stephen King has another incredible series to recommend. Let’s find out what it is

Share it:

If you are looking for a new TV series to watch, take a look at the Twitter profile of Stephen King and you will surely find useful information. The father of The Shining, after recommending Dark to his followers, has now decided to recommend a new unmissable production.

We are talking about Escape at Dannemora, the miniseries directed by Ben Stiller that tells the story of a spectacular prison escape that really happened in 2015 in New York, which boasts a truly exceptional cast composed among others by Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano.

In the post below there is one short review of the series which is currently available on Amazon USA in which King says he was pleasantly surprised by both the direction and the cast:

“ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA is the best of TV. But the best of the best? The 9-minute opening of episode 5 seems to be one continuous, mind-blowing take. Ben Stiller directs; Jessica Lee Gage is the DP who takes him out. with brio and seemingly effortless “.

Despite being one of the most prolific writers ever, with a new novel already slated for 2021, Stephen King still manages to carve out some time to enjoy some spectacular television production.

If the words of the famous author of IT have intrigued you take a look at our review of Escape at Dannemora and, let us know in the comments what you think.