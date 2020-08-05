Entertainment

Stephen King, chosen the director for the film transposition of L'incendiaria

August 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In 1984, the film The uncontrollable paranormal phenomena, a transposition of the novel on a big screen, was released The arsonist (Firestarter) Stephen King, starring the very young Drew Barrymore, back from the planetary success of E.T. – The extraterrestrial. Now a new version will be produced, directed by Keith Thomas.

Thomas will direct the film for Blumhouse, but more than a remake it's a real reboot:"It will be a new adaptation of the book. When the producer (Jason Blum) proposed it to me it was exciting, since it is one of my favorite Stephen King novels and although I really like the 80s movie I felt that we could do something again. The script is by Scott Teems who wrote the upcoming Halloween Kills, it is an extraordinary script, it has everything you want: people's heads catch fire, their faces melt, and a dad and a daughter on the run try to survive chased in this very intense experience. I hope to shoot it this year, it will be a lot of fun " Keith Thomas said.

On Stephen King, Keith Thomas said:"He saw The Vigil, he approved me as a director and he read the script from the earliest stages, he is very happy; he is excited about all this, there is everything" explained the director.
Stephen King's official website describes the story this way:"The Department of Scientific Intelligence (also known as 'The Shop') had not anticipated that two participants in their research program would marry and have a child. Charlie McGee inherited pyrocinetic powers from his parents, to whom he had been administered a low-level hallucinogen called Lot Six while in college. Now the government is trying to capture young Charlie and exploit his powerful skills with fire as a weapon. ".
Recall that Becka Paulson's revelations will become a TV series and that the new novel by Stephen King has recently been unveiled.

