Stephen Dorff wants to be Deacon Frost again

He debuted in theaters long before the MCU was released, and is still one of the most beloved Marvel movies by comic book fans. We talk about 'Blade', tape that is now going to have a new version with Mahershala Ali in front. Recall that in the first film of this vampire, his worst enemy, Deacon Frost, was played by Stephen Dorff, and although he was killed in the film, the actor has just confessed to being more than willing to return to the franchise.

"I would definitely love to reinvent that character because he is someone who really stands the test of time."said Dorff. "I'm still talking about him, 20 years later. I'm still signing photos of Deacon Frost, so we'll see where he is going."

As reported ComicBook, Dorff no longer only talks about being able to join this remake (which surely would do without problem), if not that the actor made clear his interest in exploit this character in his own movie. In fact, the actor mentioned that he previously had meetings to try develop a spin-off of this vampire, which never came to fruition.

"We talked about making a movie of Deacon Frost at one point with the director of 'Blade', who is a genius, Stephen Norrington, and it never happened because Marvel was a new entity and Kevin Feige was in full construction of this new universe that has created so successfully "Dorff confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "They weren't really interested in a dark Marvel movie, but maybe after 'Joker', that will be fashionable again."

If something separates 'Blade' from the rest of Marvel movies, it's the amount of blood the tape has, let's not forget that great opening sequence, but now all the MCU tapes are PG-13 and we don't see a drop of hemoglobin. Dorff hopes that, thanks to 'Joker', the door will open to different stories within this universe.