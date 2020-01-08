 Stephen Dorff recalls plans to make a Deacon Frost movie

Share it:

Years ago, the trilogy of Blade's films was over and before the UCM hit so hard, he came to consider dedicate a series of movies to the character Deacon Frost, the villain he played Stephen Dorff in that first movie of the trilogy. Specifically, there was talk of a prequel trilogy about the villain that was expected to begin shooting in 2009. However, these plans were completely truncated when Marvel Studios appeared as a whirlwind, and in 2011 Blade's rights were recovered.

More than a decade after those plans, Dorff takes a look back and remembers how for a while they raised all those films, but they came across the plans of Kevin Feige.

We talked about making a Deacon Frost movie alone at one point, me and the director of the original Blade, who is a genius, Stephen Norrington, and it never really happened because Marvel was a new entity and Kevin Feige was building all this new universe, which has been built successfully. They weren't really interested in the dark Marvel movie, but maybe after ‘Joker’ and all that, maybe it will start to be fashionable.

The truth is that since Marvel Studios recovered the rights they have been thinking what they could do with the character. They have even had enough conversations with actor Wesley Snipes. Finally, last year's Comic Con left us the announcement that we will have a new movie starring actor Mahershala Ali. Dorff is very happy with this new stage that opens for the character and for Ali.

I saw him (Ali) after he was announced (at Comic-Con 2019) and I'm glad for him. I think he will do a great job with Blade reinventing the franchise. They probably should have done it long ago, but I think it's a good thing for him. I'm sure it will do it justice. Having such a great actor in the role of Blade for this new generation will be great.

Dorff has finally been open to returning to the franchise, although obviously only time will tell if that is something viable or not.

