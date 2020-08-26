Stephen Amell welcomes you to Heels Gymnasium, for the new wrestling series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Heels’ announcement did not go unnoticed by Arrow fans, given that the new one series about the world of professional wrestling independent will feature Stephen Amell.

The actor is currently busy filming, and wanted to share one on Twitter first image that shows us the logo of the Heels, founded by the two main brothers, thus welcoming the fans inside the gym where part of the series will be set.

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), the first season will consist of eight episodes and will deal with “a man and a woman pursuing their dreams within the world of professional wrestling in a small town. Set in a close-knit community in Georgia, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling company as two brothers and rivals fight for their late father’s inheritance. In the ring, someone has to play the good guy and someone has to be the enemy (the heel, in jargon) “.

After movies like The Wrestler e Foxcatcher or series like Glow, it will be interesting to deepen what happens within the independent circuit with a story that aims to face the problems behind a sport with sincerity often controversial. In the cast we also find Alexander Ludwig of Vikings: the interpreter of Ragnar will have the important role of Ace Spade, brother of Jack (Stephen Amell).