Stephen Amell, the Arrow star shares his hard training for Heels

After Arrow, Stephen Amell will star in Heels, a new series set in the world of wrestling. To better prepare for this new commitment, the actor is training hard as his latest post on Twitter shows.

In the short video, Amell appears completely out of breath and sweaty as he recovers from the session just ended. In the clip he doesn’t explain exactly what he was doing but, it’s pretty clear he is working hard.

Heels was first announced in August 2019 and will tell the story of a close-knit community in Georgia following a family-run wrestling program. Here two brothers fight for the inheritance of their late father. Amell’s co-star and rival will be Alexander Ludwig of Vikings.

Sul ring, Jack Spade He is the charismatic villain of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA) but, in all group life he is a father trying to make ends meet as he fights to make his dreams come true. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior and will do whatever it takes to transform the DWA into a real empire.

Amell has already anticipated that the series will see some crazy stunts typical of wrestling and that, he himself will have to do many of them: “I won’t have a stunt double, I’ll have to do crazy things”. What do you think of this new series? Let us know in the comments.