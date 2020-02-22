Stephanie Salas excludes Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía from her family?

Some months ago, Frida Sofia attacked several members of his family, including his niece Michelle Rooms and his own mother, Alejandra Guzmán, Nevertheless, Stephanie Rooms He hadn't spoken about it until recently.

In an interview for TvNotas, Stephanie Rooms finally revealed what the interpreter of Bad weed And your daughter Frida Sofia, who recently also staged a lawsuit along with Chiquis Rivera.

"For me, my family is my grandmother, my mother and my daughters, those are my family," Salas said, excluding Frida and Alejandra.

And detailed:

"Obviously I have all my family around, but really we are always how are you? I'm going there, what do you need? Do you feel good? They are the people who are with me."

