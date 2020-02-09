Stephanie Salas celebrates 50 years in the company of her daughters

Share it:

The actress and singer Stephanie Salas celebrated her 50th birthday accompanied by her daughters Michelle Salas and Camila Valero during a family trip to a snowy landscape where she celebrated all the way between smiles, adventures and lots of fun.

Through social networks Stephanie, Michelle, who had the fruit of her relationship with Luis Miguel, and Camila, daughter she had with Pablo Valero, shared in detail how well they had in their well-deserved vacations.

The famous ones went on their family trip the snowy landscape of Park City, in Utah, United States, where they enjoyed winter sports and tasted incredible dishes.

His daughter Michelle Salas dedicated an extensive and emotional message to his mother along with a very special photograph, where he shared with his followers the important role Stephanie has played throughout his life.

I'm missing words to thank you so much my Mushi. Thank you for being there for us unconditionally, for giving us our best, for always making us so happy and for instilling in us the values ​​and importance of a family, "the young woman wrote in the description of the image.

Camila Valerio, on the other hand, also wrote a moving message dedicated to the woman who gave her life and along with it a photograph where she appears with her and her sister Michelle.

Mommy’s big 5-0. Thank you for teaching us to always do everything with a lot of love. You are the strongest and most generous woman I know and without your example I would not be the person I am today. I admire you and I love you infinitely, "Camila wrote.

Undoubtedly, the most enthusiastic about the celebration was Stephanie, who was happy to say goodbye to the 49 and shared a postcard of her daughter in which she is very happy to celebrate another year of life. Salas also thanked his daughters for everything they have given him: "Thanks to the life that has given me so much thanks to everyone I love. Mainly my parents to my daughters, and to all of you … here saying goodbye to my 49 ".