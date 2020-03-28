Stepanovic: "Jovic is the only man who does 100% of what could ruin his career"

Luka Jovic, a Real Madrid player, faces legal measures for failing to comply with the quarantine. The Serbian player decided to return to his country and traveled to Belgrade despite the restriction measures for people arriving from other countries. The Serbian continues to receive criticism and the latest has been from Dragoslav Stepanovic.

The former Athletic and Eintracht coach, a former Jovic team, was very clear about the player's behavior. "Jovic is the only man who does 100% of what could ruin his career. It works against itself. "

"I can't believe the boy is doing this to himself. I read the media in Serbia and I know what life he had, that as a child he slept in his car with his father to wait until morning to train at Red Star. The sacrifice he made … And now, this, "he explained in statements to the Kurir newspaper.

"When they tell you it's a ban, pretend you don't get it! You better shut up, don't talk. I can't believe I did something like this, "he added.

"It is my mistake not to have informed me better"

The Serbian player admitted his mistake and blamed him for not knowing the protocols. "It is my mistake not to have been better informed, but I think it is important that the conditions (of the quarantine) are highlighted especially for people who come from abroad"said the attacker, who claimed" to be ready to suffer the consequences. "

Jovic stated that he has the support of his family, girlfriend, friends and colleagues in this situation. "They know me well and they know that I would never consciously put anyone in danger. It was a shock for everyone, for me and for them, but I have their full support. As usual".