 Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller in talks to join Cassian Andor series

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle SollerThe cast of the series focused on Cassian Andor's past receives a major update by adding the first two official names to its cast, beyond the returns of Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk as Andor and the K-2SO droid. According to reports from Variety, the actors Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller are in the final phase of the negotiations to join the cast of the series. Without being a big surprise, nothing has been revealed about the roles they would play in Lucasfilm's second television fiction.

Skarsgård is well seen on the blog as he repeatedly plays Erik Selvig in the first two installments of Thor and the Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For his part, Soller is an actor who has recently participated in the series Dalmatian Street 101 but he has also been seen in movies like Anna Karenina or "Titan"by Netflix.

This prequel series will follow the adventures of Cassian Andor as a spy for the Rebel Alliance, giving the series a spy-movie vibe. Tony Gilroy, co-writer of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" He will write the pilot episode and work jointly with showrunner Stephen Schiff. Due to the current situation, the official times are not very well known, but the series is expected to arrive at Disney + sometime next year.

