Stella del Carmen is now Stella Banderas and has left everyone freaked out at the Oscars 2020

All the looks of the red carpet of the Oscar Awards 2020.

Stella del Carmen wanted to accompany her father on this important night.

Antonio Banderas has arrived at the Oscar Awards 2020 in the 'best possible way', as he himself has said in one of the interviews that have been made at the entrance of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. On one side the Spanish actor had his girlfriend, Nicole and on the other, his daughter Stella del Carmen. Without a doubt, the daughter of the protagonist of 'Dolor y Gloria' and Melanie Griffith has become the surprise of the evening.

It was the first time of the young woman at the Oscars and she has chosen a style that has made her one of our favorites in the parade towards the most important gala of the cinema. Stella has chosen a Gucci design, which combined a V-shaped neckline and black vinyl chest, with a more classic red skirt.

Although almost the best, what has made it one of the best on the red carpet has been its mega mane smooth and with a line in the middle. Stella has made it clear that tonight the 'del Carmen' has stayed in Malaga and has, rightfully, become Stella Banderas.

It seems that Stella has decided to follow in the footsteps of her sister, Dakota Johson and choose the Italian house so that the view in the stellar moments and we are sure that after seeing her tonight, this will be the first of many.