Stella Banderas has the sexiest look of the Oscar 2020 awards

Banderas posts a beautiful Melanie Griffith on Instagram as a child

Neither bad weather nor rain could stop one of the red carpets most anticipated of the year: the 'red carpet' of the Oscar 2020 awards. If you were glued to the screen without missing a detail of all 'lookazos'of some of our favorite stars for Bafta awards where we hallucinate with the dresses of 'celebrities' how Emilia Clarke or Scarlett Johansson, today you cannot miss the most important ceremony of the seventh international art.

The Angels, as every year, it has been the city that hosts the celebration of this 92nd edition of the Oscar 2020 awards and the Spanish representation shines more than ever. Thanks to the movie 'Pain and Glory' from Pedro Almodovar, we have been able to see the protagonists of this film monopolizing all the flashes of this parade of stars on the Red carpet.

Of course, when we all thought that one of our favorite looks would be the one of Penelope Cruz, the daughter of Antonio Banderas He has made his first appearance at the Oscars and has done so with one of the lookazos of the night. Bold and superguapa, Stella Banderas appeared accompanying his father and Nicole Kimpel, although we know that she also had her own partner and has not hesitated to invite her boyfriend Eli meyer.

For the occasion, Stella Banderas He has decided to risk and has won! In this way, the daughter of Antonio Banderas he wore a bicolor long dress in shades Red Y black. The skirt with volume and I evaded court combines with a lovely black latex top with a very pronounced v-neck' which gives a very sexy touch but nothing vulgar. As complements, it looked like a 'clutch'also black, silver earrings and rings and a very natural hairstyle and makeup.

Amy SussmanGetty Images