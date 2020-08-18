Steins; Gate celebrates 10th anniversary with free manga and anime

Share it:

One of the most famous science fiction products of recent years is Steins; Gate. The project started with the visual novel but it became so famous that it was adapted into anime and manga, complete with films and sequels. A resounding popularity and which is leading the franchise to celebrate its ten years of life in this period.

And for Steins; Gate's 10th anniversary, there seem to be major projects on the horizon. The fansite Kiri Kiri Basara, focused exclusively on the sci-fi series, carries some words from the CEO of Mages, Chiyomaru Shikura. The executive confirmed that one of the surprises they had planned is Steins anime; Gate free, also followed by the manga.

The CEO has made this promise, but for now it is not known which episodes and chapters will be involved or if all the anime and all the Steins; Gate manga will be made available for free. The fans, however, were excited by the news, considering that it was then confirmed the arrival in the next period of a new surprise, defined by the CEO as "a space bomb".

Pending further details, it is likely Steins; Gate will be made free for Japanese fans only, while here it is possible to watch the series on VVVVID in streaming with Italian dubbing. There is also to wait for the live action of Steins; Gate, a project that has attracted a lot of attention.