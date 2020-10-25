Steins; Gate: announced a new mysterious project, what is it?

On his Twitter profile, @Somoskudasai, page that deals with the latest news on the anime and manga world, has announced a new mysterious project linked to the franchise Steins;Gate.

Steins; Gate is a visual novel video game originally released in 2009. Thanks toincredible success, from the plot of the video game a manga was drawn, drawn by Sarachi Yomi, and later also an animated series. The Steins; Gate anime, produced by White Fox, arrived in Italy under a Dynit license.

Steins; Gate does not offer a linear plot, but scenarios with different courses of interaction. Set in the summer of 2010 in Akihabara, the series follows the events of a group of friends who, by accidentally modifying a microwave, manage to create a small time machine. However, this discovery draws the attention of a mysterious organization that begins to hunt them down.

Apparently, Steins; Gate fans will soon be rejoicing. Based on the franchise will be created a new interesting project. According to what reported on Twitter by @Somoskudasai, this new project will be attended by Mamoru Miyano, Asami Imai and Tomokazu Seki, voice actors of Rintaro Okabe, Makise Kurisu and Hashida Itaru respectively. At the moment no further details have been released. Free manga and anime have arrived on the occasion of Steins; Gate’s 10th anniversary. If you aspire to become a budding scientist, a fan has recreated Steins; Gate’s Divergence Meter.