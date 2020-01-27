Steins; Gate 0 Elite: announced the new game of the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As part of the series '10th anniversary celebrations, Mages has announced not only Steins' live action TV series; Gate produced by Skydance Television, but also a new game, Steins; Gate 0 Elite.

Steins; Gate 0 Elite is one visual novel based on Steins; Gate 0 which takes up the plot and characters of this exponent of the saga, unfortunately at the moment there are no other details on the matter. The publisher has not published teasers, images or videos of any kind other than the logo of the game, postponing to the second half of the year for the arrival of further information.

Even the target platforms are not known, Steins; Gate 0 Elite could be released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and smartphones, but it is difficult to think of a launch on PlayStation Vita. For the occasion Mages also announced that the adventure Anonymous; Code (presented for the first time in 2017) will arrive in Japan next winter, also in this case no other detail has been released by the developers.

The Steins series; Gate has also become increasingly popular in the West thanks to the moderate success of the animated series and games, now a must for fans of visual novels and Japanese animation.