Steelbook of 'The Magnificent Seven', complete series of 'Tales from the Crypt' and surprise box of 'Harry Potter' in our Hunting Bargains

One more Sunday we go on time to our appointment with Cazando Gangas, the Espinof section in which we bring you the best offers in the world of cinema and television these days. Today you will find, among other proposals, the steelbook of 'The seven magnificents', the complete series of 'Tales from the crypt' and a surprise box with merchandising of 'Harry Potter'. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

It is striking that 'Zoolander No.2' is sold out in several stores but Amazon has it for sale for a ridiculous 4.52 euros

Zoolander No. 2 (Blu-ray)

One of the best horror movies of all time: 'At the end of the stairs' Amazon low from 14.20 to 8 euros

Amazon low from 14.20 to 8 euros The star promotion that El Corte Inglés currently has: a 50% discount buying 5 or more movies. If you don't reach 5, it would be 40% for 4 or 30% for 3.

DVD

One of Woody Allen's jewels at an irresistible price: 'Bullets on Broadway' stays at 3.60 euros on Amazon

Bullets Over Broadway (DVD)

Great price for 'The fighter' , the film by Darren Aronofsky that temporarily revitalized Mickey Rourke's career: 3 euros

, the film by Darren Aronofsky that temporarily revitalized Mickey Rourke's career: 3 euros The great promo of Fnac for this period of sales: up to a 45% discount buying five movies or series (to which you have to add an extra 5% if you are a member)

Steelbook

If at the time you missed the Spanish edition of the remake of 'The seven magnificents' in a metal box, you can solve it by adding to your French collection for just 12.50 euros

Les 7 mercenaires (France) (Blu-ray)

Too bad we are never going to see the sequel to 'The Croods' , a nice German production whose French edition includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish in the normal version in high definition, but not in the 3D copy. It can be yours for 12.94 euros

, a nice German production whose French edition includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish in the normal version in high definition, but not in the 3D copy. It can be yours for 12.94 euros Don't lose anything by keeping an eye on this selection of more than 70 steelbooks that in Zavvi they have an additional 10% discount using the code STEEL10 before proceeding to their payment.

UHD

'King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur' It was a huge box office fiasco, but at the time of the truth it was a pretty decent update until it sank in the end. If you want to recover it in 4K, for 10.06 euros it will be yours.

King Arthur – Il Potere Della Spada (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Blu-ray)

'Sully' It is one of Clint Eastwood's most stimulating works of recent years, largely thanks to the interpretation of Tom Hanks. If you are looking for it in 4K, for 14.38 euros it can be your-eye, which only includes dubbing in Spanish the copy in UHD, but not the blu-ray.

It is one of Clint Eastwood's most stimulating works of recent years, largely thanks to the interpretation of Tom Hanks. If you are looking for it in 4K, for 14.38 euros it can be your-eye, which only includes dubbing in Spanish the copy in UHD, but not the blu-ray. It is not limited only to editions in UHD, but in Amazon you have an active offer that applies 3×2 in countless titles.

T.V. series

Blu-ray

If you are one of those who continue to buy the series season to season, you are facing a good opportunity to complete 'Game of Thrones' with the eighth batch of episodes, since Amazon stays at 40.49 euros

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premium Blu-Ray (Blu-ray)

'Blood brothers' It is an essential mini-series at the height of the best war movies. Surely you already have many in your collection, but if not, for 17.04 euros will be yours.

It is an essential mini-series at the height of the best war movies. Surely you already have many in your collection, but if not, for 17.04 euros will be yours. Eye to the 43% discount that Amazon has in the pack that includes the complete series of 'Isabel' and 'Carlos, King Emperor', in addition to the movie 'The broken crown'. It stays at 56.88 euros

DVD

A classic that united terror and comedy with ease: The complete series of 'Tales from the crypt' stays at an interesting 37.31 euros on Amazon

Tales from the Crypt Complete Series on 14 DVDs

The full series of Amazon is almost half price 'Buffy, vampire slayer' , a mythical work that every lover of television fiction should see sometime in his life. It cost 92.24 and now stays at 47.48 euros

, a mythical work that every lover of television fiction should see sometime in his life. It cost 92.24 and now stays at 47.48 euros Shortly before James Cameron's version swept through everything there was a miniseries about 'Titanic' with Catherine Zeta-Jones in his cast. That it stays at 8 euros on Amazon is a good excuse to recover it.

Merchandising

Figures

The apprehensive surely do not want to have at home is careful figure based on the nun, the fearsome creature of Warrenverso, 46 ​​centimeters and with several articulable points. For 91.95 euros it will be yours.

Conjuring Universe The Nun Figure Mezco Toyz Horror 18 "Doll 90580

You have to choose from more than 100 Funko Pop in this appetizing Zavvi promo where you will take home 3 Funko Pop for 22.99 euros

for 22.99 euros Good discount in Zavvi has this Predator figure made by NECA inspired by the 2018 film. Its price falls from 47.99 to 28.99 euros

Clothing

Fight the cold that makes us bitter lately with this spider-man hat which falls from 21.49 to 8.99 euros

A curious offer in Zavvi, which proposes an additional 20% discount on a selection of what they consider the best geek clothes of the decade . You will have to use the DECADE code before proceeding to the payment.

. You will have to use the DECADE code before proceeding to the payment. Something more concrete is this other offer in Marvel motif clothing: an additional 30% discount using the MARVEL code before paying, and also with free shipping.

Others

A great gift for lovers of Harry Potter: this surprise box Contains 1 t-shirt, 1 Funko Pop! and 3 surprise items for 27.99 euros.

Harry Potter surprise box

A good buy to make among several friends. Three breakfast sets for 22 euros, but you can only choose between two – one of 'Rick and Morty' and one of 'The Walking Dead'.

for 22 euros, but you can only choose between two – one of 'Rick and Morty' and one of 'The Walking Dead'. Just 500 units have been made of this marvel coin collection. It is seen that it is not having much output when going down from 237.99 to 89.99 euros, but if you like it, do not expect much, that it is still sold out.

Audio and image

TVs

Eye to the model LG OLED55E9 that falls in price on the occasion of the launch of our televisions. In PcComponentes is where you will find the best price for this smart TV with 4K UHD panel, second generation Alpha 9 processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR Technicolor. There it stays at 1,748.99 euros

LG OLED55E9PLA 55 "OLED UltraHD 4K HDR

If you are looking for a much larger TV -although with other features, of course-, check out Philips 70PUS7304 / 12 that in El Corte Inglés falls from 1,499 to 999 euros. It has P5 Perfect Picture processor, Ambilight technology, Android TV 9 (Pie), support for Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa.

that in El Corte Inglés falls from 1,499 to 999 euros. It has P5 Perfect Picture processor, Ambilight technology, Android TV 9 (Pie), support for Google Assistant and is compatible with Alexa. And a cheaper option if you have to renew television with a tighter budget: the LG 55UM7610PLB Amazon down to 537.14 euros. It has Direct-LED backlight and WebOS 4.5.

Sound bars and projectors

Sound bar Sony HT-S350 2.1 It has a wireless subwoofer and you have it at Amazon at the best current price: 157.85 euros

Sony HT-S350 – Soundbar 2.1 (Bluetooth, wireless subwoofer, 320W, S-Force Pro Surround) Black

It is not available to all pockets, but the Sonos Beam It is very well priced at Amazon: 371.07 euros for a soundbar with HDMI, Wi-Fi, optical audio, touch control and LED.

It is very well priced at Amazon: 371.07 euros for a soundbar with HDMI, Wi-Fi, optical audio, touch control and LED. A great offer for those who trust Xiaomi above all things: the My laser Poyector 150 " With Laser technology you can get for 900 euros on Aliexpress using the different active promotions.

More offers

