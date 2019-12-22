Steelbook of 'Super 8', complete series of 'Record X' and Funko Pop of Emperor Palpatine in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With Christmas around the corner, surely there is still a gift that resists you and maybe this new installment of Hunting bargains I helped you take that problem out of the way with our review of the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week.

Today you will find, among other products, the 'Super 8' steelbook, the complete series of 'X File' and a Funko Pop of the Emperor Palpatine. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

Never edited in high definition in Spain, the German edition of 'The crazy history of the world' includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish. It can be yours for 8.83 euros

Mel Brooks' Die verrückte Geschichte der Welt (Germany) (Blu-ray)

Another unpublished title in blu-ray in our country: the Italian edition of 'Go hard' , the comedy with Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, also includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish. You can get her on Amazon for 7.84 euros

, the comedy with Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, also includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish. You can get her on Amazon for 7.84 euros 'Ralph breaks the Internet' You can get it at a pretty attractive price: 10.95 euros

DVD

Eye with the price of 'The conversation', one of the most acclaimed films of Francis Ford Coppola, on Amazon: 3.60 euros

From 10.20 to 4.54 euros for the price of 'Interview with the vampire' , the popular adaptation of the novel by Anne Rice led by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

, the popular adaptation of the novel by Anne Rice led by Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. A succulent promotion continues on Amazon: three titles from a wide selection of films edited by Sony and Universal for 20 euros

Steelbook

We recover the beautiful Italian steelbook from 'Super 8' taking advantage of the fact that his director has just released his new job behind the scenes. It includes the film on blu-ray and dvd, and its price is just 8.91 euros

Super 8 (Steelbook-Edizione Limitata) (Blu-Ray + DVD) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

The British steelbook of 'Truth hurts' , the film with Will Smith, includes dubbing in Spanish and you can get it for 10.46 euros

, the film with Will Smith, includes dubbing in Spanish and you can get it for 10.46 euros We continue with Will Smith, since Amazon still has the steelbook available 'Hancock', a vindicable superhero movie from which it seems we will never see its sequel. For 11 euros it will be yours.

UHD

Great price for the Italian edition of 'Matrix': for 12.16 euros you can get the first installment of the saga in 4K. With the fourth part around the corner, it seems a good time to recover it.

Matrix (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

There will come a point where they almost gave us 'Prometheus' in 4K That paying 7.41 euros for her is a great bargain.

in 4K That paying 7.41 euros for her is a great bargain. He did not have the expected success, but surely more than one – and one – will want to get hold of 'Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow' Seeing its price in 4K: 9.47 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

A golden opportunity to get hold of the complete series of 'X File' in blu-ray. The only downside is that it only includes audio and subtitles in Latin Spanish, but if that is not a problem, it takes you long to get your credit card, which in Zavvi drops from 169.99 to 53.99 euros

X-Files Complete Series 1-11 (Edizione: Regno Unito) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

He is missing the movie, but the pack with the complete series of 'Downton Abbey' It is outlined as a safe bet as a Christmas gift. You can get her on Amazon for 80.49 euros instead of the usual 116.02.

It is outlined as a safe bet as a Christmas gift. You can get her on Amazon for 80.49 euros instead of the usual 116.02. Another good Christmas gift option for a very different audience segment: the Season 1 of 'Virtual Hero', the Rubius series, drops from 19.99 to 16.99 euros on Amazon.

DVD

The first season of 'Fraggle Rock' can be yours on Amazon for 22.83 euros instead of 28.25.

Fraggle Rock Season 1 on 4 DVD

Relive the adventures of 'Team A' it will be cheaper than usual, since the pack with the complete series goes down from 83.40 to 55.99 euros

it will be cheaper than usual, since the pack with the complete series goes down from 83.40 to 55.99 euros The delicious miniseries of 'Pride and Prejudice' with Colin Firth it stays at less than half the price on Amazon: it cost 30.76 and now you can add it to your collection for 15 euros

Merchandising

Toys

The evil Emperor Palpatine has returned in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and could not miss its version Funko Pop. It can be yours for 11.95 euros.

Funko- Pop Bobble: Star Wars: Emperor Palpatine Collectible Figure, Multicolor (37591) READ: Shakira is seen as a sexy Catwoman in a black bodysuit

Good discount has this Diorama of Deadpool , whose price in Zavvi goes from 35.99 to 16.99 euros

, whose price in Zavvi goes from 35.99 to 16.99 euros A limited edition of Dark Horse: this tyrion figure, one of the most popular characters in 'Game of Thrones', has an impressive discount: from 166.99 passes to 38.99 euros

.-https: //www.zavvi.es/merch-figures/marvel-deadpool-maximum-effort-max-diorama-q-fig-vinyl-figure/11820741.html

https://www.zavvi.es/merch-statues/figura-tyrion-en-batalla-juego-de-tronos-edicion-limitada-dark-horse/11958706.html

Others

Eye to this 'Rick and Morty' breakfast set which includes a cup and a bowl for cereals with motifs of the series that falls from 21.49 to 8.99 euros

Breakfast set of 'Rick and Morty'

Renew your wardrobe a bit with this pack of 10 pairs of mysterious geek socks for 15.99 euros, fifteen less than its normal price.

for 15.99 euros, fifteen less than its normal price. A good gift for 'Pokémon' lovers: this watch with a pokeball-inspired design which is used to capture these popular creatures whose price goes from 47.99 to 35.99 euros

Audio and video

TVs

A good bargain for those who do not want to make large disbursements: the smart TV LED Samsung 55RU7405 it stays at 529 euros in Media Markt, a price significantly lower than that of other stores. With a 55-inch panel it has HDR, HDR10 +, HLG, Ultra Dimming backlight, One Remote Control and Dynamic Crystal Color technology.

55 "LED TV – Samsung 55RU7405, 4K UHD Real, HDR, Smart TV, Ultra Dimming, One Remote Control

One of Samsung's leading releases of this year that is already ending: the Samsung 65RU8005 It stays at 819.99 euros – before 1499 – on Amazon. With a 65-inch screen and 4K definition, it is also compatible with Alexa.

It stays at 819.99 euros – before 1499 – on Amazon. With a 65-inch screen and 4K definition, it is also compatible with Alexa. In El Corte Inglés you have the model Philips 70PUS7304 / 12 for 999 euros. It has a 70-inch screen with 4K and HDR resolution and Ambilight technology.

Sound bars

Watch out for the offer you have in El Corte Inglés for the LG SL9YG soundbar, since you will end up paying 529.15 euros thanks to the promotion of 150 euros of reimbursement. It has Meridian Technology, a power of 500W, supported by Google in Spanish Integrated, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB. Almost nothing.

LG SL9YG – Soundbar 4.1.2 with Meridian Technology (500 W, Google Assistant in Spanish Integrated, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB) Black color

Sound bar Samsung HW-R550 / ZF It will help you get more out of your TV thanks to its wireless subwoofer with 320W power. For 169 euros it can be yours.

Another more affordable option of the same brand is the Samsung HW-K335 with a power of 130W and very good ratings on Amazon, where its price drops from 115 to 109 euros.

More offers

If after all this our section of Sundays falls short, you can keep up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in hunting bargains of Xataka , Xataka Mobile , Xataka Android , Extra life and Applesphere , as well as with our partners Buyout . You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook , and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram .

Note: some of the links published here are affiliates. In spite of this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by the brands or by the stores, being their introduction a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Pack: Team A – Complete Series (DVD)

Pride and Prejudice (1995) (DVD)

Prometheus (4K Ultra Hd + Blu Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Jack Ryan – L'Iniziazione (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Super 8 (Steelbook-Edizione Limitata) (Blu-Ray + DVD) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Concussion (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

Hancock – Limited Metallic Edition (Blu-ray)

Mel Brooks' Die verrückte Geschichte der Welt (Germany) (Blu-ray)

Duri si diventa (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Ralph Breaks Internet (Blu-ray)