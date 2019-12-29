Steelbook of 'Suicide Squad', complete series of 'Game of Thrones' and figure of 'The Walking Dead' in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

The time has come for the last Hunting Gangas of 2019, the section in which we review the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you will find, among other articles, the steelbook of 'Suicide Squad', the complete series of 'Game of Thrones' and a figure of Negan, the character of 'The Walking Dead'

Films

Blu-ray

'Home alone' It is one of the films that you most want to see on these dates, so you may be interested in the 25th anniversary edition in high definition, whose price goes from 12.25 to 8.99 euros.

Home Alone Anniversary – 25 Years Blu Ray (Blu-ray)

An ideal promotion to expand your collection: 4 films for 32 euros from a wide selection, both on blu-ray and on DVD, that there are titles that are still only available in this second format.

A film by Jacques Audiard with great reviews: 'A prophet' in high definition it will cost you only 6.92 euros

DVD

It is not a bad option if you want to get out of the way with a Christmas gift for the little ones of the house: 'Ferdinand' falls on Amazon from 14.71 to 5.99 euros

'Bullets on Broadway' It is one of the best films of Woody Allen, a hilarious comedy with hilarious dialogues. Get her for just 3.60 euros

'Bullets on Broadway' It is one of the best films of Woody Allen, a hilarious comedy with hilarious dialogues. Get her for just 3.60 euros It was worth an Oscar to Kate Winslet but is currently somewhat forgotten: 'The Reader' it can be yours for 3 euros

Steelbook

An opportunity you should not miss: the Italian steelbook of 'Suicide Squad' with the film both in UHD and in blu-ray stays at 14.43 euros on Amazon.

Suicide Squad (Ltd Steelbook) (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

The 'Men in Black' trilogy both in blu-ray and UHD at a price that is worth considering: 36.47 euros

A good bargain for Bruce Lee fans: 'Dragon operation' it can be yours in an elegant metallic edition for 11.64 euros

UHD

The Italian edition of 'The shape of water', identical to the Spanish one, can be obtained at Amazon for 11.35 euros, a great price for Guillermo del Toro's film.

The Dell'Acqua Form (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Christopher Nolan did not disappoint us with 'Interstellar' , one of the great science fiction movies of recent years. In Amazon you have the Italian edition – eye that only the UHD includes audio and subtitles in Spanish, but not the copy in blu-ray – at a very good price: 11.36 euros

, one of the great science fiction movies of recent years. In Amazon you have the Italian edition – eye that only the UHD includes audio and subtitles in Spanish, but not the copy in blu-ray – at a very good price: 11.36 euros 'Three ads outside' It is one of the best films of this decade, a jewel with great performances that can be yours for 12.28 euros.

T.V. series

Blu-ray

A science fiction classic at an irresistible price: the complete series of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' It can become part of your collection for 51.85 euros.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Complete (Edizione: Regno Unito) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

A good occasion to complete your series collection: the Season 11 of 'X File' It stays at 10.15 euros. It is the Italian edition, but quiet, includes audio and subtitles in Spanish.

It stays at 10.15 euros. It is the Italian edition, but quiet, includes audio and subtitles in Spanish. A great bargain for those who do not need dubbing or subtitles in Spanish: the complete series of 'Misfits' it stays at just 28.99 euros in Zavvi, almost ten less than in Amazon.

DVD

Finally you can buy the complete series of 'Game of Thrones' and on Amazon you will find it at the best current price: 109.64 euros

Game of Thrones Season 1-8 Complete Collection (DVD)

Awesome to get hold of the complete series of 'Ally McBeal' for 19.49 euros. Beware of the subject of audios and subtitles, which is the British edition.

for 19.49 euros. Beware of the subject of audios and subtitles, which is the British edition. Identical situation in the case of the complete series of 'The Office'. If you are worth with English, do not miss the British edition for 34.99 euros

Merchandising

Figures

From 59.49 to 35.99 euros low this Negan ten inch figure by McFarlane, one of the most popular characters in 'The Walking Dead'.

Walking Dead 14717 TV Negan Deluxe Action Figure, 10 Inches

Reduction piece for this Demogorgon figure by McFarlane. It initially cost 59.99 and can now become part of your collection for 16.99 euros.

by McFarlane. It initially cost 59.99 and can now become part of your collection for 16.99 euros. A great gift for any Funko lover and bat man: this Funko Rides of Batman in his Batmobile Amazon down to 27.26 euros from the initial 38.95.

Others

Eye to this Ant-Man helmet replica which in Zavvi falls 118.99 to 56.99 euros. A chollazo that you can also get with free shipping using the HASBRO code.

Avengers Legends – Ant Man Electronic Helmet (Hasbro E3387EU4)

Another ideal replica for collectors, this time the one of the Han Solo dice , which in Zavvi remain at 17.99 euros.

, which in Zavvi remain at 17.99 euros. You can also use it as a decorative figure or for its primary function: this phone holder with Boba Fett design can be yours for 19.99 euros.

Audio and video

TVs

A great opportunity in PcComponentes: the TV Sony KD55XF9005 It has a price of 878 euros, the cheapest currently. Here you will find an extensive review conducted by our Xataka colleagues to know all the details about it.

Difficult to say no to this Smart TV if it falls within your budget: the model Samsung RU7025 It has a juicy discount of 29% on Amazon, thus passing its price from 1,299 to 919.99 euros. A great price for a 70-inch TV with 4K resolution, HDR modes (HDR10 +), 4K processor and Alexa compatible.

It has a juicy discount of 29% on Amazon, thus passing its price from 1,299 to 919.99 euros. A great price for a 70-inch TV with 4K resolution, HDR modes (HDR10 +), 4K processor and Alexa compatible. If your budget is more tight, look at this mid-range Smart TV but with great features: the model Sony KD-55XG8196BAEP It goes down to 699 euros from 1,099. It has a 55-inch screen, 4K HDR resolution with Android TV, Triluminos technology and 4K X-Reality Pro processor. In Media Markt you also have it at the same price.

Speakers

In Mielectro you will find the best price currently for the bluetooth speaker Denon Envaya DSB-250BT. With a modern and waterproof design, it stays at 139 euros.

Denon DSB-250BT Black – Portable speakers (4 cm, Wireless, Bluetooth / 3.5 mm, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, 30 m, Black)

Good rebate for the subwoofer speaker system Logitech Z333 2.1 on Amazon. With 80 watts peak and 40 watts RMS, its price drops to 41.11 euros from 69.99.

on Amazon. With 80 watts peak and 40 watts RMS, its price drops to 41.11 euros from 69.99. Without stock at the moment but you can order and for this price I would not think much without fitting with your needs: sound bar LG SL6YF, with a power of 420 W (and subwoofer of 220 W), it can be yours for 254.15 euros

