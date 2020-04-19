Steelbook of 'Robocop', complete series of 'Blue Summer' and mysterious box of 'Harry Potter' in our Bargain Hunting

Share it:

Another Sunday we went punctually to our review of theThe best deals in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you will find, among other items, the collection of 'Lethal Weapon' on blu-ray, the complete series of 'Blue Summer' on dvd and a mysterious box of 'Harry Potter'. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

12.44 euros for the four installments of 'Lethal Weapon' it's a gift. Do not be afraid for being an Italian edition, since the discs are identical to the Spanish ones.

Arma Letale Collection (4 Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Using the BOX15 code you can get hold of the collection of 'Superdetective in Hollywood' for a ridiculous 8.50 euros. The sequels do include dubbing in Spanish but not the first installment, watch out.

Also with the BOX15 code you can get the 'Superman' collection, which includes the four installments starring Christopher Reeve and the film led by Brandon Routh for just 13.17 euros

DVD

At Black Friday price: 'Daggers in the back', one of the most entertaining movies of last year, drops on Amazon to just 7.99 euros

Daggers in the Back (DVD)

The same can be said in this case as in the previous one, but if you liked it more 'Hell under water' , 7.99 euros is a very good price having recently gone on sale.

, 7.99 euros is a very good price having recently gone on sale. An unquestionable John Ford classic: the remastered special edition of 'The Quiet Man' can be yours for 5 euros

Steelbook

It is an edition of the English Arrow, so do not expect to see any Spanish, but a very careful edition full of additional content from 'Robocop' for 20.49 euros

Robocop SteelBook Limited Edition (Blu-ray) (UK)

Lower the Zavvi limited edition of 'Pinocchio' , the much-loved Disney animated classic: 10.99 euros

, the much-loved Disney animated classic: 10.99 euros Also for 10.99 euros you can get the British edition of 'Ralph breaks the Internet'. The disc is identical to the Spanish edition.

UHD

The Italian edition of the musical 'The great showman' It includes Spanish in both the 4K copy and the blu-ray, so 11.88 euros is a good opportunity to get hold of it.

The Greatest Showman (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Barely 7.42 euros is a very good price for the Italian edition of 'Argo' , the remarkable Ben Affleck movie.

, the remarkable Ben Affleck movie. At Fnac you have an interesting promotion active that allows you to choose from a wide selection of titles with the 2×1 offer

T.V. series

Blu-ray

The complete series of 'The time between seams' In high definition it stays at a great price on Amazon: 17.95 euros for one of the most popular series in recent years.

The time between seams (Blu-ray)

For 12.29 euros you can get the Italian edition in high definition of '22 .11.63 ' , the remarkable adaptation of the Stephen King novel starring James Franco.

, the remarkable adaptation of the Stephen King novel starring James Franco. The third season of 'True Detective' stays at a most attractive price: 15.74 euros

DVD

It looks like it is going to be a fairly atypical summer, so perhaps better take refuge in nostalgia with the complete series of 'Blue summer' for 24 euros.

Verano Azul, Complete Series Tve (Restored Image) 7dvd

Personally it has never caught my attention, but there are millions of fans of 'MY HERO ACADEMIA' , and now you can get the pack that includes the first 13 episodes of the series for 19.99 euros

, and now you can get the pack that includes the first 13 episodes of the series for 19.99 euros Give yourself an overdose of nostalgia with the pack that includes the legendary children's series 'David the gnome', 'Around the world with Willy Fog' and 'D'Artacán and the three mosqueperros' for 34.99 euros

Merchandising

Figures

You have 49 different models to choose from in this 2×1 offer in Funko Pop by Zavvi.

Many fans of 'Futurama' will surely want to have this collection of this well-cared figure of RoboSanta made by Kidrobot: 49.99 euros

made by Kidrobot: 49.99 euros An impressive offer still stands, although they only have stock from April 30: this magnificent collection of 30 figures from 'The Lord of the Rings' drop in Zavvi from 416.49 to 99.99 euros.

Clothes

A very tempting promotion for Star Wars fans: this pack includes a sweatshirt and an umbrella on the grounds of the franchise created by George Lucas and stays at 36.99 euros using the STARWARS code.

For 11.99 euros you can get a harry potter pack which includes a T-shirt and a cap from one of the Hogwarts houses.

which includes a T-shirt and a cap from one of the Hogwarts houses. The standing still 'Rick and Morty' pack It includes a t-shirt -you can choose between a men's or women's model, but nothing more- and a mug from the popular animated series for 10.99 euros with the code MORTY.

Others

For 23.99 euros you can get this mysterious Harry Potter merchandise box which includes 1 Funko Pop !, 1 vinyl figure and 3 other surprise items.

Harry Potter Mystery Box

Feel like a resistance hero with this Star Wars medal pin for 11.99 euros

for 11.99 euros In Zavvi the offer to choose is still standing 4 merchandising products for just 22 euros from a selection of almost 100 items.

Image and audio

Televisions

A golden opportunity for those who have to be very attentive to what they spend during the quarantine: for 489 euros you can get the model Philips 50PUS7504 / 12, which has a 50-inch screen with Ambilight technology on its three sides, with wide support for HDR modes including Dolby Vision included. As for the sound, it is one of the most powerful within its price range and integrates Dolby Atmos. Compatible with Amazon and Google voice assistants and Android TV as the operating system.

Philips 50PUS7504 / 12, 50-inch TV

Good offer at El Corte Inglés for those who have a tighter budget but do not want to give up screen size: Samsung UE65RU7475 for 692 euros. It has a VA Supreme Ultra Dimming LCD screen With Dynamic Crystal Color, Quantum Processor 4K image processor, HDR modes, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, metallic design.

for 692 euros. It has a VA Supreme Ultra Dimming LCD screen With Dynamic Crystal Color, Quantum Processor 4K image processor, HDR modes, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, metallic design. Bigger, more expensive and with better benefits than the previous one: Sony KD-75XG8096 for 1199 euros. It has an Edge LED LCD panel with Triluminos Display, 4K resolution, HDR modes, Android TV, compatible with Google Assistant

Sound bars

Sound bar Samsung HW-R450 is on promotion at Media Markt for 129.20 euros. It has a power of 200W and wireless subwoofer.

Samsung HW-R450 2.1ch 200W HW-R450 Soundbar

On Aliexpress you have a sound bar with 40W power for 38.53 euros. It seems a good option for those who cannot spend too much.

for 38.53 euros. It seems a good option for those who cannot spend too much. Mielectro continues to keep the sound bar at 649 euros LG SL9YG, that says with a power of 500W, 4.1.2., IA, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Meridian and Hi-Res Sound.

More offers

