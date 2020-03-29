Steelbook of 'Pinocchio', complete series of 'Game of Thrones' and Funko Pop of 'The paper house' in our Bargain Hunting

Share it:

The offers do not stop despite the fact that the quarantine for the coronavirus continues and in this new installment of Cazando Gangas we are going to review deals like the steelbook of 'Pinocchio', the complete series on dvd of 'Game of Thrones' or a Funko Pop from The Professor, one of the protagonists of 'The paper house'. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

An unbeatable price for a great movie, one of the best from last year, which just went on sale: 'Daggers in the back' you can get it from Amazon for 8.99 euros

Backstabs (BD) (Blu-ray)

Another great offer is 'Hell under water' , since the entertaining aquatic horror film directed by Alexandre Aja also stays at 8.99 euros

Disney tried it too not too fortunately, but surely there are fans of 'King Arthur' who will be delighted to know that they can get the film for just 5.12 euros

DVD

We will still have to wait to see the remake in real action, but in the meantime we can prepare ourselves recovering 'Mulan', and if it is for only 7.99 euros, the better.

If you still did not make the jump to high definition, rest assured, that the DVD of 'Daggers in the back' It also has an improper discount on a film just released on the domestic market: 7.99 euros

Less than half the price low 'Spider-Man: A New Universe', the Oscar-winning animated film with which Sony demonstrated that it could do very exciting things with the wall-climber without the help of Disney. For 7.99 euros it will be yours.

Steelbook

Attention to this British steelbook of 'Pinocchio' which includes dubbing in Spanish. It is a limited edition of Zavvi that will run out sooner rather than later and right now it can be yours for 11.99 euros

It went on sale last month but 'Gemini' , Ang Lee's film with Will Smith, can already be yours for a most attractive price: 12.50 euros

Within the series of Zavvi Disney classic steelbooks you can also get hold of 'Sleeping Beauty' at a great price, although not as much as 'Pinocchio': 16.99 euros

UHD

A great opportunity to get a title that was put up for sale just recently at half the price. 'Zombieland: Kill and Finish' down to 13.99 euros.

Zombieland 2: Kill and Finish (4K Ultra HD + BD) (Blu-ray)

Another novelty at an incredible price: the update of 'Charlie's Angels' In 4K it can become part of your collection for 13.99 euros

What a chollazo: 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' for just 8.87 euros. It is the Italian edition, yes, but it includes the same languages ​​as the Spanish one.

T.V. series

Blu-ray

Almost half price falls 'Giants', Enrique Urbizu's series for Movistar +. Specifically, it can be yours for 24.99 euros

Giants – Complete Series – BD (Blu-ray)

Be careful with the metallic edition of the season 3 of 'Agents of SHIELD' in Zavvi -eye with the audio theme and subtitles-, since it drops at half price: 17.99 euros

Of the season 1 of 'Luke Cage' There is also a metal edition in Zavvi, where it drops from 40.49 to 14.49 euros.

DVD

Its final stretch generated controversy, but no one doubts the popularity of 'Game of Thrones' and now we are facing a good opportunity to get the full series, because Amazon stays at 89.99 euros

Game Of Thrones Season 1-8 Complete Collection (DVD)

A juicy 40% discount has on Amazon the complete series of 'The boarding school' , staying at 58.79 euros

Even better is the discount in the case of complete series of 'Gran Hotel' on Amazon, since it stays literally half the price, as if it were Black Friday: 34.99 euros

Merchandising

Figures

The return of 'La casa de papel' is just around the corner and more than one may want to get this Funko Pop from The Professor with a Clown Face that in Pop in a Box it stays at 11.95 euros

Funko- Pop TV: La Casa de Papel-Professor O Clown Collectible Figure, Multicolor (44196) READ: All The Clues in Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Leads Towards Its Mysterious Plot

Good promotion in Zavvi in ​​a selection of 31 Star Wars Funko brand products , almost all of them from the Pop line: 30% additional discount using the STARWARS code

Another great Zavvi promotion: Choose 3 figures from a selection of more than 120 items paying only 34.99 euros for them.

Clothing

Beware of this Zavvi promotion that allows you to get a pack that includes a T-shirt and a Batman figure for 17.99 euros

Batman Pack: T-shirt + Figure Iron Studios MiniCo

Elite 2 geek t-shirts from a selection of almost 100 items for 20 euros and free shipping. Remember to include the TSHIRT code before proceeding with the payment.

A good offer to add some variety to your catalog with 3 T-shirts with designs inspired by American teams for 11.99 euros

Others

This mystery box Zbox includes a film in a metal box. an official pin and 2 official Marvel collectibles. For 32.99 euros it will be yours.

ZBOX x Steelbook Mysterious Exclusive Zavvi – Marvel

You are already tired of seeing the same cups during this quarantine, so you may be interested in this offer that allows you choose 4 cups geeks from a selection of 178 for just 17 euros.

With the code MERCH20 you will get an additional 20% discount on a wide selection of merchandising.

Image and Audio

Televisions

Attention in PcComponentes to the LG 55SM8600PLA for 689 euros. It has a 5 IPS LED screen with Edge LED backlight and 120Hz as refresh rate, Nanocell, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision modes, Web OS 4.5 as operating system.

LG – Tv-Led-1397-Cm-55-Lg-55Sm9010Pla-Uhd-4K-Smart-Tv

In El Corte Inglés you have the Smart Tv Samsung QE55Q70R for 772.65 euros. It features a 55-inch QLED 4K VA 10-bit display and FALD backlight.

A good option for those with no budget limit: the Samsung QE75Q80T It is at 2,703.92 euros in FNAC. It has a 75-inch screen that has a FALD backlight.

Sound bars

In Mielectro you have the Soundbar LG SK4D for 99 euros, with a power of 300W, Sound Sync TV, Dolby Digital and DT.

LG SK4D 2.1 Channels 300W Black Soundbar Speaker – Sound Bar (2.1 Channels, 300W, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Digital, 100W, 4 Ω, 2cm)

Sound bar JBL Bar 2.1 Includes wireless subwoofer and at Fnac you can get it for 169.90 euros at FNAC. It has 300W of power, Dolby Digital and DTS.

Good deal on PC components for sound bar Creative Sound BlasterX Katana, where it drops from 244.99 to 179 euros. It has BlasterX Acoustic Engine and Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder.

More offers

