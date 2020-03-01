Steelbook of 'Origen', complete series of 'Inspector Gadget' and interactive helmet of 'Black Panther' in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

While you make time before watching the Spanish Soccer Classic, you may want to take a look at our new installment of Hunting bargains, the Espinof section in which we review the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you will find, among other things, the 'Origin' steelbook, the complete 'Inspector Gadget' series and an interactive 'Black Panther' helmet.

Films

Blu-ray

'Sunrise, which is no small thing' It is one of the best comedies of all time of Spanish cinema and on Amazon you can get the edition on the occasion of its 30th anniversary with 'So in Heaven as on Earth' as ​​a gift for a pretty tempting price: 9.89 euros

Dawn that is not little – 30th Anniversary Edition (2 BD) – BD (Blu-ray)

An option to consider for the smallest of the house: 'Operation Peanut 2. Mission: Save the park' It can be part of your collection for 5.99 euros

Only 8 euros you will have to pay for the pack in high definition of Mickey Rourke that includes 'The fighter' and 'Sin City'. Many times these packs are very unbalanced, but this is not the case.

DVD

The special edition of 'The hurt Locker', the Oscar-winning film by Kathryn Bigelow, has an 80% discount at El Corte Inglés, staying at just 3 euros.

In Hostile Land – Collector's Edition (DVD)

It is not especially known, so it is a good opportunity if you want to take a risk with a movie without seeing it before: 'Inside the pain' for 3 euros.

for 3 euros. The best Fnac offer allows you to get up to 40% off buying four or more movies both on dvd and blu-ray.

Steelbook

A good opportunity for collectors who love Christopher Nolan: the French steelbook of 'Origin' It can be yours for 17.81 euros. Quiet, which also includes audio and subtitles in Spanish.

Inception (France) (Blu-ray)

With the code STEEL10 you will get an additional 10% discount on a selection of more than 100 British editions – eye with the subject dubbing and subtitles in Spanish – in metal box.

The French edition of 'The origin of the planet of the apes' It includes both dubbing and Spanish subtitles and is now at a very good price on Amazon: 8.53 euros

UHD

'The Man of Steel' It has to look fancy in 4K and the Italian edition, which includes audio and Spanish subtitles, can be obtained at a great price on Amazon: 11.39 euros

L 'Uomo D'Acciaio (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital Copy) (Blu-ray)

If the blu-ray of 'Origin' it is too short for you, you also have the Italian edition in 4K at a good price, identical to the Spanish one: 12.49 euros

It wasn't as fun as we expected, but surely fans of 'Megalodon' who want to add it to their collection in 4K for 12.10 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

Attention to bargain. In Zavvi you have the pack with the first seven seasons of 'Suits' for just 47.99 euros, less than half that of Amazon.

Suits: Season 1-7 Set (28 Blu-Ray) (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

Entering the code HBO15 you will get an additional 15% discount on a wide selection of HBO series. British editions, eye.

. British editions, eye. Attention lovers Marvel, because this offer from Zavvi will allow you to get both series and blu-ray film, paying 16.99 euros for every two units.

DVD

Good price on Amazon for the complete series of 'Inspector Gadget', a work of animation very dear to many. It stays at 27.62 euros

The Inspector Gadget, Complete Classic Series 11dvd

If it is not a problem that the box has the texts in Catalan, this edition of Cameo with the complete series of 'The black viper' Worth it: € 12.99

Relive the adventures of Chanquete and the rest of the gang with this collector's edition of the complete series of 'Blue summer' which at Amazon falls from 27.14 to 24.10 euros

Merchandising

Toys

Watch out for this offer: Funko Pop by Bulbasaur, one of the most beloved Pokémon by lovers of this popular franchise, for 11 euros and on top with a protective gift cover on Amazon.

Funko Games: Pokemon – Bulbasaur Pop! Vinyl Figure (Includes Compatible Pop Box Protective Case) READ: Hailey Bieber had to ask her parents if she did well by marrying Justin

From 47.99 to 19.99 euros, this great Diamond Select figure from Marshmallow Man, one of the most emblematic creatures of 'Ghostbusters'.

, one of the most emblematic creatures of 'Ghostbusters'. The Funko Pop It seems that they do not go out of style and if you are a collector of these nice dolls, be careful with this offer: 3 to choose of a selection of almost 200 in exchange for 22 euros.

Clothing

Have a look at fans of Harry Potter, that in Zavvi you have a pack that includes a t-shirt and some socks for just 9.99 euros

Pack Harry Potter t-shirt and socks

By entering the COLLECTION code you will receive an additional 30% discount on a series of geeks t-shirts and sweatshirts Zavvi exclusive.

Zavvi exclusive. For 34.99 euros you can get with a pack of 10 mysterious geeks t-shirts and these days the offer is even better, because they also give you two Funko Pops. There is not much to choose from, but it is not a matter of letting it go.

Others

Bargain piece in Zavvi: the 'Black Panther' interactive helmet Hasbro falls to less than half the price, staying at 53.99 euros, not bad compared to Amazon's 95.

Black Panther – Electronic Helmet (Hasbro E1971EU4)

A good option for lovers of LEGO and Star Wars: the set of Yoda low in Zavvi from 107.49 to 89.49 euros

You have to choose between almost 300 merchandising items of all kinds in this Zavvi offer in which you will get an additional 20% discount on their already competitive prices using the code MERCH20.

Image and Audio

TVs

In Mielectro you have a very good price Samsung QE55Q950R 8K, a 55-inch smart TV with 8K resolution that features Direct Full Array Elite panel lighting system, Quantum Dot technology, HLG compatibility, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, Ambient Mode. For 2299 euros it will be yours.

TV QLED 8K Samsung QE55Q950R

The Sony KD-65XG9505 It was Sony's most ambitious LED model in 2019 and Mielectro is currently on sale. For 1,299 euros you will get a 65-inch Smart Tv with 4K resolution, FALD backlight, integrates the X1 Ultimate processor of its OLED models, with Triluminos Display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It was Sony's most ambitious LED model in 2019 and Mielectro is currently on sale. For 1,299 euros you will get a 65-inch Smart Tv with 4K resolution, FALD backlight, integrates the X1 Ultimate processor of its OLED models, with Triluminos Display, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. A great option in relation to everything it offers for its price is the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch, which in PcComponentes has been included in an irresistible offer: 299 euros for a Smart TV with 4K resolution and Motion Smooth.

Sound bars

Great price on Amazon for the LG SL9YG sound bar. With a power of 500 W, Google Assistant in Integrated Spanish, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, its price drops to 499.99 euros

LG SL9YG – Soundbar 4.1.2 with Meridian Technology (500 W, Google Assistant in Spanish Integrated, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Hi-Res 24 bits / 192 kHz, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB) Black color

A 33% discount has the soundbar Sony HTSF150 on Amazon, where you can get for 100.53 euros. With it you will enjoy a deep sound with bass reflex speaker.

on Amazon, where you can get for 100.53 euros. With it you will enjoy a deep sound with bass reflex speaker. The sound bar is almost half price Samsung HW-R430ZF in PcComponentes, where its price goes from 249 to 135 euros. With a power of 170W, it includes DTS and Dolby Digital sound decoders.

