Steelbook of 'Joker', complete series of 'True Blood' and 'Stranger Things' dolls in our Hunting Bargains

One more Sunday has arrived and in Espinof that is synonymous with Hunting Gangas, our section in which we review the best offers in the world of cinema and television this week. Today you will find, among other things, the steelbook of 'Joker', the complete series of 'True Blood' and a pack of figures of 'Stranger Things'.

Blu-ray

A good offer for complectores: 'Jurassic Park 3' It stays at 4.36 euros on Amazon. It is the British edition, but the album is identical to Spanish.

Jurassic Park 3 (Edizione: Regno Unito) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

You can only choose between ten titles, but two films with Criterion edition For 46 euros it is a good price. Let's take into account how much this editorial takes care of everything it launches.

For 19.95 euros you have in El Corte Inglés the edition that includes the 3D version of 'Spider-Man: A new universe'.

Steelbook

The Spanish edition of 'Joker' in a metal box flew from the stores and you have to pay a significant price premium in the second-hand market, but the Italian edition – careful with the subject of audio and subtitles – is on Amazon at 22.93 euros

Joker (Steelbook) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

In the case of 'The legend of Tarzan' It is confirmed that the Italian edition includes dubbing and subtitles in Spanish and you can get it for 11.49 euros

Amazon is offering the collection of 'Crystal Jungle' in a metal box, since its price temporarily drops from 29.99 to 20.94 euros. Not bad for an edition that includes five films – although almost better to do as if they were only four.

DVD

For 10 euros you can get this pack with four films by Robert Rodriguez which includes 'Open until dawn', 'Sin city', 'Four Rooms' and 'The Faculty'.

10 euros is a great price for this Quentin Tarantino pack which includes the two installments of 'Kill Bill', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Jackie Brown'.

And to end the dvd a pack dedicated to the sadly deceased Philip Seymour Hoffman. For 10 euros you will take 'The doubt', 'The idus of March', 'Before the devil you know he has died' and 'The last concert.

UHD

'Mule' It is one of the best films that Clint Eastwood has made in recent years and now you can enjoy it in 4K for 12.87 euros

Il Corriere – The Mule (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

The French edition of 'The baby boss' It includes dubbing in Spanish in the 4K version, although not in the blu-ray. It can be yours for 9 euros

Almost 250 titles to choose from in this Zavvi offer: 2 movies in UHD for 32 euros. Check before there are no problems in terms of audios and subtitles, which are British editions.

T.V. series

Blu-ray

The complete series of 'True Blood' It is down 35% on Amazon. The vampire series starring Anna Paquin can be your full in high definition for 64.81 euros

True Blood Season 1-7 Blu-Ray (Blu-ray) Pack

Something more modest is the reduction of the complete series of 'Gotham' , but 58.79 euros for taking it completely does not sound bad.

Good price for the British edition – eye with the audio theme and subtitles – of the complete series of 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' at Amazon, where it stays at 19.67 euros

DVD

It may seem somewhat expensive to some, but the edition of the complete series of 'Paco's Men' It has a succulent reduction in Amazon, where it drops to 86.68 euros

Paco's Men – Complete Series (25 years A3) (DVD)

If you have no problem with languages, the British edition of the complete series of 'Skins' It stays at 24.99 euros in Zavvi.

The same goes for the English edition of the complete series of 'My name is Earl', but is that 16.99 euros is too good a price not to highlight.

Merchandising

Figures

There was much talk at the time of the scene in which the four main characters of 'Stranger Things' disguised themselves as Ghostbusters, and obviously that moment has its set of figures in Zavvi down to 49.99 euros

McFarlane Stranger Things – Pack of Figures Dustin, Mike, Will & Lucas Ghostbusters 4, 15 cm READ: These are all confirmed attendees for E3 2020

The promotion of Zavvi is still active that allows you to do with 3 Funko Pop to choose from a selection of 190 paying for them just 22 euros.

The promotion of Zavvi is still active that allows you to do with 3 Funko Pop to choose from a selection of 190 paying for them just 22 euros.

Clothing

Choose a Zelda t-shirt and a cup with motifs from the famous Nintendo franchise for just 9.99 euros

You have to choose from more than 4,900 models in this Zavvi offer that allows you to choose two geeks t-shirts for 28 euros

An ideal pack for lovers of Marvel: a college jacket, a t-shirt and a replica of the shield of Captain America for 36.99 euros when the jacket alone costs more.

Others

In Zavvi you have a very good price on 'Ant-Man' interactive helmet made by Hasbro. For 70.99 euros you can get him.

Avengers Legends – Ant Man Electronic Helmet (Hasbro E3387EU4)

You can imitate Negan with this care Lucille replica , his inseparable bat, which in Zavvi falls from 53.99 to 16.99 euros

East Marvel logo shaped bookends Surely it will fit in many collections, and its price has dropped in Zavvi from 149.99 to 47.99 euros

Image and audio

TVs

Great price on Amazon for the LG OLED55B9, that Amazon stays at 1049.99 euros, a price significantly lower than the competition. It has a 55 "4K OLED screen, second generation Alpha 7 image processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR Technicolor modes, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant and its operating system is webOS 4.5.

LG OLED55B9ALEXA – Smart TV OLED 4K UHD 139 cm (55 ") with Artificial Intelligence (intelligent processor Alpha 7 Gen. 2, Deep Learning, 100% HDR and Dolby Vision / ATMOS), black color

For 429.90 euros you can buy on Amazon the Sharp LC-55UI8652E , a smart TV with a 55-inch panel with 4K UHD resolution, HDR + support, Smart Aquos Net + and Harman Kardon speakers

A great option if you are looking for a large Smart TV at a small price: HiSense H65A6500 It is on Amazon at 579.99 euros. It has a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and Precision Color technology, HDR support, with the VIDAA U platform as operating system, sports mode and Wi-Fi.

Sound bars

The sound bar is very well priced at El Corte Inglés Samsung / Harman Kardon HW-Q70R / ZF, where it stays at 499 euros. It has wireless subwoofer, 330W, True Dolby Atmos technology with Acoustic Beam to deliver surround sound.

Samsung / Harman Kardon HW-Q70R / ZF soundbar with wireless subwoofer

From 135 to 91.71 euros the sound bar falls on Amazon Sharp HT-SBW182. It has wireless external subwoofer with powerful bass. With HDMI connectivity, optical audio, minijack and Bluetooth. Power of 160 W RMS, includes Bluetooth.

Succulent Mielectro rebate for the soundbar LG SL9YG, where it goes from 999 to 629 euros. It has a power of 500W, 4.1.2., AI, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Meridian and Hi-Res Sound.

More offers

