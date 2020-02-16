Steelbook of 'Interstellar', complete series of 'Roma' and figure of Voldemort in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

After a small pause on the occasion of the Oscar, we resumed Hunting Gangas, the Espinof section in which we review the best offers in the world of cinema and television every week. Today you will find, among other articles, the 'Interstellar' steelbook, the complete 'Rome' series and a figure of Voldemort. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

For 24 euros you can get this pack with the five films based on the adventures of Jack ryan.

Jack Ryan Collection (5 Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Eye also to this collection with the four films of 'Robocop' , that 10.77 euros is a price that is difficult to resist.

The simple edition of 'Toy Story 4' in El Corte Inglés, where it goes from 22.99 to 12.95 euros

DVD

'Panic Photographer' It is one of the best horror movies of all time and Amazon has it for 4.95 euros

Panic Photographer (DVD)

In several stores it is already discontinued, so if you do not have yet 'Chill in the night' , on Amazon you have it for 4 euros

In Fnac you have an active 3×2 offer that includes both DVD and Blu-ray movies in case you want to mix.

Steelbook

Surely several of you will be interested in this steelbook of 'Interstellar', the acclaimed film by Christopher Nolan: 12.76 euros

Interstellar (Iconic Moments) (2 Blu-Ray) (Steelbook) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Something currently forgotten, this offer is a good time to recover 'Tigerland', the film by Joel Schumacher with Colin Farrell: 8.39 euros

10.59 euros you will have to pay for 'Full Monty', one of the most celebrated comedies of the 90s.

UHD

Eye to extended edition of 'The Shining' With the American assembly, 20 minutes longer than the one seen in Spain. The penalty is that it does not include dubbing in Spanish, but Spanish subtitles: 18.22 euros

Shining (Extended Edition) (4K Ultra Hd + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

Good offer in Zavvi with this selection of more than 238 titles from which you can choose 2 movies in UHD for 32 euros.

Even better but with fewer titles available: a movie in UHD to choose from a selection of 20 titles for 10.99 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

It is much better to buy the English edition of the complete series of 'Rome' because the records are identical to the Spanish: 27.49 euros

Rome – Complete Box Set (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom) (Blu-ray)

Good choice for metal box lovers: the first season of 'Game of Thrones' falls at half price, staying at 24.99 euros

Great price for the British edition – eye with the audio theme and subtitles – of 'The Vampire Diaries' in Zavvi: 53.99 euros

DVD

If you want to get the full series of 'Corruption in Miami', get the English edition, which includes the same albums as the Spanish and at a much better price: 34.99 euros

Miami Vice – The Complete Collection (32 Dvd) (Edizione: Regno Unito) (United Kingdom)

Good price for the complete series of 'The Good Wife' on DVD, but beware that it is the English edition and does not include dubbing or subtitles in Spanish: 46.49 euros

The same goes for the English edition of the full series of 'Teen Wolf', but at this price it was worth highlighting: 29.99 euros

Merchandising

Figures

A great deal for Harry Potter fans: a Lord Voldemort action figure made by McFarlane for just 17.99 euros

McFarlane- Wizarding World Collection Action Figure Lord Voldemort, Multicolor (13304-2) READ: How many deputies make up the Congress of Deputies?

For 19.99 euros you can get this pack that includes a figure of Predator and another of Alien .

Good deal in Zavvi in Funko Vinyls, another line of company figures. You can take two packs for 17 euros

Clothing

Eye to this pack that includes a T-shirt by Han Solo and two Funko Pop for just 16.99 euros

https://www.zavvi.es/moda/pack-star-wars-han-solo-camiseta-2-pop/12483053.html

For 28 euros you can get with two geeks t-shirts from a selection of more than 90.

Almost 700 models to choose from in this Zavvi offer that allows you to choose two marvel shirts for 22 euros.

Others

Make sure you don't wet any tables with these nice people 'Deadpool' lenticure coasters for 10.63 euros

Paladone Marvel Deadpool Lenticular Coasters (4 Units), Approx. 8.8 x 8.8 cm

From 23.99 to 14.99 euros down this nice Rick's cucumber stuffed toy , based on one of the most remembered episodes of the acclaimed animated series.

If you are looking for a costume for your son, check out this one of Buzz Lightyear that in ShopDisney is reduced by 20%, remaining at 32 euros.

Image and Video

TVs

More than 100 euros reduced is the LG OLED55E9PLA in PcComponentes on a price already very competitive, staying at 1619 euros. We are facing 55 "smart TV has the second generation Alpha 9 processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR Technicolor, is compatible with Alexa and Google and has webOS 4.5 as operating system.

If your budget is not enough, take a look at Philips 65PUS6504 that Amazon stays at 569.99 euros. It has a 65 "4K UHD LED panel, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and the Philips Saphi platform.

If you want to adjust the price further, attention to LG 55UM7610PLB which at Amazon drops to 519 euros. It is a smart TV with 4K UHD LED panel with Integrated Alexa, HDR modes, webOS 4.5 and Quad Core processor.

Sound bars

The sound bar is almost half the price Samsung HW-R430ZF in PcComponentes, where it drops from 249 to 135 euros. Its features include its 170W power and the built-in decoders: DTS and Dolby Digital.

Samsung HW-R430 / ZF – Soundbar (170 W, 2.1 Channels), Color Black

Very good price for the Samsung Sound + HW-MS6500 curved soundbar in MiElectro, where it is discounted more than 240 euros, since it goes from 599.99 to 359 euros. It has 450 W, 9 Speakers, 4K, Wi-Fi, Dolby 5.1ch, DTS.

The Bomaker sound bar Amazon falls 129.99 to 109.98 euros. It has a Wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth 4.2 with Remote Control.

