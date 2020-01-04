Steelbook of 'Cars 3', complete series of 'Twin Peaks' and figure of 'Star Wars' in our Hunting Bargains

Share it:

The imminent arrival of the Magi has led us to advance one day our Hunting Gangas in case you want to go ahead with some purchases. Today you will find, among other articles, the steelbook of 'Cars 3', the complete series of 'Twin Peaks' or a figure of Finn, one of the protagonists of the last trilogy of 'Star Wars'. Let's go there!

Films

Blu-ray

There are not a few films that have never been edited in blu-ray in Spain, but in some cases we can go to foreign editions that include dubbing in Spanish. An example of this is 'Horns', whose German edition stays for 9.35 euros on Amazon.

Horns (Germany) (Blu-ray)

The nice comedy 'In campaign everything goes 'It was never published on blu-ray in Spain, but the Italian edition includes audio and subtitles in Spanish. Today can be yours for 8.26 euros

Do not forget to keep an eye on this incredible Game offer: 2 films in blu-ray to choose Among a wide assortment for 4.95 euros.

DVD

With the recent good taste left by 'The infinite trench', you may want to recover 'Handia', the previous movie of those responsible. And if it is paying only 3 euros, then better.

'Beethoven' It was one of the most popular family films of the 90s, starting a long saga. Today you can get the first installment for 4.99 euros

For complete fantasy film and Spanish horror film makers: 'Arachnid', one of the Fantastic Factory productions, stays at 3.03 euros on Amazon

Steelbook

A great opportunity to add 'Cars 3' to your collection, because the Pixar movie stays at 12 euros on Amazon, a third of what in other stores.

Cars 3 – Steelbook (BD 3D + 2D) (Blu-ray)

Everything indicates that we will never see the sequel to one of the few original superheroes that Hollywood has given us, but we can always see again 'Hancock' and better if it is paying only 11 euros.

The Italian steelbook is not badly priced 'At full throttle', the first installment of the billionaire franchise 'Fast and Furious'. For 8.30 euros will be yours.

UHD

The Italian UHD of 'How to Train Your Dragon', one of the best animated films of all time, stays at Amazon for 11 euros. Not bad considering that it includes Spanish both in the 4K copy and in the blu-ray.

Dragon Trainer (Blu-Ray 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray) (Italy) (Blu-ray)

The same goes for the Italian edition of 'Hook' , one of Steven Spielberg's least rated movies. You will only have to pay 11.90 euros for it.

In the case of 'Origin', the excellent film by Christopher Nolan, only includes the 4K copy in Castilian, but perhaps it also compensates you: 13.57 euros

T.V. series

Blu-ray

He returned when he assumed that he was going to stay in two seasons, but finally the pack with the complete series of 'Twin Peaks' It consists of three and is now discounted at Amazon at 59.99 euros instead of its usual price of 71.99.

Pack 1-3: Twin Peaks (BD) (Blu-ray)

Stephen King's adaptations do not cease, but at the time perhaps he missed you '22 .11.63 ' and now you can solve it by getting your Italian edition for a few 9.53 euros

It may not be the best series in history as not few advocate, but 'The Wire' It occupies a privileged place in the history of television and now it can be your full for 63.75 euros instead of 109.67.

DVD

The third season of 'Star Wars Rebels' It stays at an unbeatable price at Casa del Libro: 3.13 euros instead of the usual 10.45.

Third season of 'Star Wars Rebels'

Animated nostalgia overdose: this pack that brings together the complete series of 'David the Gnome', 'D'Artacan and the Three Musketeers' and 'Around the World by Willy Fog' it can be yours for 35.51 euros

A must for science lovers: the extended version of the complete series of 'Cosmos' Amazon low from 31.23 to 15 euros.

Merchandising

Figures

Finn He is one of the best characters in the Star Wars trilogy by Disney and in Zavvi you have a good bargain: a bust with the image of the character played by John Boyega in 'The Force Awakens' for a ridiculous 28.99 euros, less than half that of Amazon.

Bust Finn 17 cm. Star Wars Episode VII. 1: 6 scale. Gentle giant READ: What is the role of the Congress table?

Take a fight with these five figures of WWE fighters for just 22.99 euros. Includes Finn 'The Demon' Balor, The Rock, Triple H, El Enterrador and Sasha Banks

You could not miss a Funko Pop in our Hunting Gangas: today we bring you to Daenerys mounted on Drogon, a more careful figure than usual that can be yours for 26.17 euros

Clothes and others

In Zavvi they are throwing it with this amazing Marvel pack that includes a t-shirt, six toy cars and six pens for just 16.99 euros instead of the 89.49 it would cost normally.

Marvel Avengers Pack: T-shirt + 6 Pullback Cars + 6 Bolis

It has not yet been released in Spain but everyone talks about 'The Mandalorian' . With the first season just finished in the United States, you may feel like getting some of this assortment of clothing of the series. Especially since with the MANDALORIAN code you will have a 30% discount

In Zavvi you also have an offer for risk lovers: a pack of 10 mysterious geeks t-shirts for 34.99 euros

Others

But if you are Marvel fans and are looking for something different, pay attention to this excellent replica of the Thanos gauntlet by Hasbro. In Zavvi you have it reduced to 99.99 euros, almost ten less than in Amazon.

Marvel Avengers – Articulated Electronic Gauntlet (Hasbro E0491EU4)

Eye to this nice lamp based on the interrogating cube of the Super Mario universe . It drops from 17.99 to 11.99 and at least I'm seriously considering getting her, and you?

Half this price down this curious 'Stranger Things' doormat. It cost 17.99 and now it can be yours for 8.99 euros

Audio and video

TVs

Good opportunity to get the Samsung model 55RU7475. In Amazon, this Smart Tv with Real 4K UHD Resolution, HDR10 + and Dynamic Crystal Color drops from 849 to 569 euros.

Samsung 4K UHD 2019 55RU7475, Smart TV, 1, Multicolor

For 1499 euros you can do in PcComponentes with the Sony KD55AG8 55 inches. One of Sony's most ambitious OLED TVs launched in 2019.

In the high range of QLED you have a good opportunity with the Samsung QE55Q85R 55 inches in PcComponentes, where it drops from 1899 to 1399 euros.

Speakers and sound bars

Sound bar Panasonic SC-HTB488 It is on sale at Amazon: 177.38 euros instead of the usual 199.99. It has Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Digital, HDMI and bluetooth.

Panasonic SC-HTB488 – Cinema Sound Bar (2.1 Channels, 200 W, Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Digital, HDMI, Bluetooth, Digital Audio Input, Wall-Mountable) – Black Color

In PcComponentes the sound bar has a good offer Samsung HW-R430ZF , since its price goes from 249 to 139 euros.

In Media Markt you have the soundbar Sharp HT-SBW110 for 109 euros. It has a Subwoofer, 180 W, Bluetooth, HDMI and optical input.

