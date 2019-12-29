Steam Winter Sale: special discounts to celebrate Remote Play Together!

Share it:

During the autumn of 2019, the top management of Steam presented the new Remote Play Together feature to their audience, designed specifically for multiplayer gaming.

The interesting feature allows Steam users to dedicate themselves to titles that provide modalities local multiplayer in the company of online friends. An option that is available even if the game in question does not natively include online multiplayer support. To celebrate the debut of Remote Play Together, the platform has chosen to devote a particular focus to games that support the function, as part of the 2019 Winter Sales of Steam.

From now and until 19:00 of the next Thursday 2 January, therefore, many titles that offer game options are available at a discount on Steam local multiplayer. The selection is decidedly wide and among the titles in promotion we can cite by way of simple example:

Gang Beasts;

Rayman Legends;

Cuphead;

Slaps and Beans;

overcooked;

The Binding of Isaac Rebirth;

Crypt of the NecroDancer;

Cat Quest II;

Guacamelee! Gold Edition;

Guacamelee! 2;

Children of Morta;

Goat Simulator;

Spelunky;

Hyper Light Drifter;

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes;

If you are not yet familiar with the new function, we point out that on the pages of Everyeey there is a special containing all the details on how to use Remote Play Together on Steam, created by our Alessandro Bruni.