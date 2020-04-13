Steam will offer Total War: Shogun 2 for free this month

Share it:

Steam usually offers free game trials on weekends. And on many occasions, SteamDB helps us know in advance what games will be playable in those promotions. Today, one of its lists not only anticipates some titles that will have free trials, but also others that the Valve platform will offer for free, so we can keep them forever.

The highlight of all is undoubtedly Total War: Shogun 2, which we can get at no cost at the end of this April. A game that is considered by many to be the best in the Total War strategy saga. Here we tell you all the details.

For starters, although The Creative Assembly and SEGA have not yet announced it, the SteamDB list (via PC Gamer) makes it clear that the title will be available for free within 14 days and for 4 days. In other words, it will be available for free from April 27, 2020 to May 1 of the same year. And don't be fooled by the "age" of the game. Because as we said, it is one of the best strategy titles that can be found in compatible, even today.

A delivery that captivated many fans of the Total War saga for its setting. In fact, its events take place in feudal Japan after the end of the Onin War. And in the game, players must control a faction and compete for supremacy. Best of all, here, the factions are very different from each other, and not only aesthetically but also playable.

Judging by the SteamDB list, it is very likely that the version that is part of the promotion is the standard one. And it is something important to comment, since the title had a high-quality DLC at the time. We refer specifically to the expansion of the campaasapland called Rise of the Samurai, which on the other hand is priced at 10 euros in the Valve store.

