Steam, when does the Summer Sale start? Check a leak for the dates of the event

While players can already engage in testing multiple free Demos thanks to the launch of Steam's Steam Summer Fest, organized by the colossus of Valve and promoted by the Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley, the dataminers dig through the meanders of the platform code.

Well, it seems that the researches have brought to light what will be the period of development of the Steam Summer Sale. During the event, traditionally on an annual basis, the PC games distribution portal offers a wide range of discounts, thanks to which you can replenish your library of titles while saving on your purchases.

Well, it seems that the 2020 edition of the Steam Summer Sale is almost upon us. According to when reported by the dataminer, in fact, the promotion campaign should start next Thursday 25 June. Generally, the event lasts two weeks: as a consequence, it is a common belief of the community that the discounts will continue until the next Thursday 9 July. Obviously, at the moment there is no official confirmation and we are talking about simple sightings by the DataMiner, which may in fact prove to be incorrect: the wait to find out in any case will be rather short.

