Steam: Valve announces the charts of the most downloaded and played titles of 2019

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In charge of launching the 2019 Winter Sales of Steam, the summits of Valve close 2019 by presenting the double ranking with the most downloaded and most played titles by Steam users during the year that is about to end.

As usual, the curators of Steam do not reveal specific details on the revenues of the individual games but simply draw up the ranking indicating the best-selling games in specific "categories" which include the Platinum (from first to twelfth position), theGold (from number 13 to 24), theSilver (from 25 to 40) and finally the Bronze (from 41 to the hundredth position).

Therefore, below you will find the video games that fall (strictly in random order) in the Platinum list of the best-selling titles in 2019 (or, in the case of free-to-play, those with the highest revenues) on the digital platform of Valve:

The Elder Scrolls Online

Warframe

Destiny 2

Monster Hunter World

Counter-Strike Global Offensive

DOTA 2

Total War Three Kingdoms

Civilization 6

GTA 5

Rainbow Six Siege

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The list of the most played titles of 2019 on Steam reflects almost perfectly that of the best sellers, except for the absence of MHW, TESO and CIV6: in their place, we find in fact Path of Exile, DOTA Underlords and especially, Halo The Master Chief Collection, despite the presence on the PC catalog of Xbox Game Pass together with Halo Reach. At the bottom of the news you will find the link from which you can scroll through the complete ranking of the 100 best-selling games on Steam in 2019.