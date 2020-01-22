Steam, the new Sale of the Week starts: Frostpunk and Rayman Legends among the discounts

Share it:

It's Monday, and if you are a regular Steam user then you know what it means: the new ones have just started Sales of the week! Starting today 20 January until 18:59 on January 27 you will find the beauty of 190 titles at a discount.

Among the many games on offer, we cannot fail to bring to your attention Frostpunk, an excellent strategy and survival game developed by 11bit Studios and offered at 11.99 euros, instead of 29.99 euros. Also noteworthy are the discounts on games featuring Ubisoft's aubergine: Rayman Legends is discounted to 4.99 euros (instead of 19.99 euros), while Rayman Origins at 3.39 euros (instead of 9.99 euros). We also report Volume of Mike Bithell at 4.49 euros, Expeditions: Vikings at 11.99 euros, Singularity at 4.99 euros, Toki Tori at 0.99 euros and Toki Tori 2+ at 2.99 euros.

For a complete overview of the games on offer, we advise you to consult the page dedicated to the weekly Steam sales. We also point out that the Lunar New Year Sale should start on January 23, with discounts on many other games. In the meantime, the top position of the best-selling games on Steam was claimed by Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, a good action RPG developed by CyberConnect2, which ousted the equally recent Monster Hunter World Iceborne, which made hundreds of thousands of hunters adorn on the game servers.