Steam: the Games Festival starts with many free demos

As promised by Valve a few days ago, theSummer Edition of the Steam Games Festival, event during which it will be possible to download many free demos, watch the announcement of new games and buy titles on offer.

Here are some of the many demo versions available on the Valve client:

Heavy Rain

Redneck Ed

30XX

Ultrakill

Just Die Already

Fight Crab

Rock of Ages III

Windjammers 2

Roki

Desperados III

Hellbound

As you can guess, these are many products known or recently shown at digital events such as the Guerrilla Collective and the PC Gaming Show 2020. These include the insane Just Die Already and the old school first person shooter Ultrakill. The demos available are really many and to find out if there are any of those online that interest you, just visit the official page of the event and scroll in the section on the demo versions.

It should be noted that the demos are not the only protagonists of the event and, always on the page dedicated to the Steam Game Festival, you can find interviews with the developers and live streaming where you can see some of the independent games often commented on by the development teams.